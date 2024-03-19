Some of the holy relics of Lord Buddha along with those of his disciples Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalayana are scheduled to return to India on Tuesday evening after being displayed at various locations in Thailand as part of a 26-day exposition. Devotees pay their respects and witness a vibrant procession with the sacred relics of Buddha and his two disciples which were later enshrined at Wat Maha Wanaram during a solemn ceremony, in Ubon Ratchathani on Sunday. Celebrating heritage: Buddha's relics journey home to India after 26-day exposition in Thailand (Embassy of India, Thailand/ANI Photo)

These relics, revered by the Buddhist followers around the world, were ferried in a special Indian Air Force aircraft, befitting the status as a 'State Guest' on February 22.

The relics would be arriving at Air Force Station, Palam, New Delhi this evening. Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi "will receive the relics in a humble ceremony" marking their return home, a senior official said.

The four Holy Piparahwa Relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples are preserved in India. While the relics of Lord Buddha is in the custody of the National Museum, the relics of his esteemed disciples were sent to Delhi by Madhya Pradesh for their eventual journey to Thailand for the exposition.

The relics were enshrined on February 23 for public veneration at the specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang pavilion in Bangkok.

This was the first time that the holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples were showcased together, the Union Culture Ministry earlier said.

As per the schedule, these holy relics were displayed at Ho Kum Luang, Royal Rujapruek, Chiang Mai, from March 4-8; Wat Maha Wanaram, Ubon Ratchathani, from March 9-13: and Wat Maha That, Aoluek, Krabi, from March 14-18.

The holy relics will be escorted back on March 19 from Thailand to their respective homes, concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand, the Culture Ministry earlier said.

Millions of people paid respects to the holy relics during the exposition and they will finally return to India amid full state honours, the officials said.

The exposition in Thailand drew phenomenal response. Scenes of winding queues of devotees waiting with offerings since early hours of the day became a familiar sight in parts of Thailand, they said.