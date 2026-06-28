Celebrity-style luxury home on a budget? Architect shares 6 aesthetic design suggestions that actually work

As you scroll past the walk-in tours of celebrities in their lavish mansions and bungalows, with every corner filled with luxurious details, homeowners do wonder if they can recreate the same exquisite look at home. But affordability is one factor that comes as a reality check.



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But luxurious design does not always have to come along with a hefty price tag. We reached out to an expert to understand how homeowners can achieve a high-end look without it costing an arm and a leg. Bhumit Shah, architect and founder of 18Studiioz, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, shared that creating luxurious interiors does not require an extravagant budget or expensive decor pieces. With smart and practical design choices, you can make your home elegant and sophisticated.

Bhumit shared what exactly defines luxury: “Luxury is increasingly defined by atmosphere, proportion, textures, and functionality rather than just premium materials."

He further described that one needs to keep thoughtful design at the forefront. “At its core, luxury is not defined by how expensive a home looks, but by how thoughtfully it is designed. Proportion, lighting, textures, and simplicity often have a greater impact than costly materials.”

The architect shared a comprehensive guide, outlining the essentials required to make your home luxurious without overspending: