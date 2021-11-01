Coimbatore's 8 transgender artists to display their paintings at US exhibition
Paintings of eight transgender artists from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore have been selected for an exhibition at the University of South Florida, United States of America.
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 09:39 AM IST
ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Coimbatore (tamil Nadu) [india]
Paintings of eight transgender artists have been selected for an exhibition at the University of South Florida, United States of America.
"It's news of celebrations for us. All our submissions have been accepted. Over 100 trans people from across the world are participating," said Kalki Subramaniam, transgender artist.
"The exhibition will continue for six months - November 20, 2021 - April 20, 2021, added Kalki.