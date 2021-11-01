Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Coimbatore's 8 transgender artists to display their paintings at US exhibition
art culture

Coimbatore's 8 transgender artists to display their paintings at US exhibition

Paintings of eight transgender artists from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore have been selected for an exhibition at the University of South Florida, United States of America.
Coimbatore's 8 transgender artists to display their paintings at US exhibition(Twitter/ANI)
Coimbatore's 8 transgender artists to display their paintings at US exhibition(Twitter/ANI)
Updated on Nov 01, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Coimbatore (tamil Nadu) [india]

Paintings of eight transgender artists have been selected for an exhibition at the University of South Florida, United States of America.

"It's news of celebrations for us. All our submissions have been accepted. Over 100 trans people from across the world are participating," said Kalki Subramaniam, transgender artist.

"The exhibition will continue for six months - November 20, 2021 - April 20, 2021, added Kalki. 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coimbatore transgenders artists painting south florida usa united states + 5 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out