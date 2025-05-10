Cool down this summer with floral elegance: 6 decor tips to turn your home into a refreshing space

With summer heat making the outdoors unbearable, it's time to turn your indoors into a cooling retreat. Your living space, when thoughtfully revamped this season, can become a refreshing sanctuary amid the rising temperatures. In summer, friends and family come back home to relax and unwind after a long day under the scorching sun, and a natural elegance in your decor style makes all the difference. It's a complete visual delight that instils calmness. Relax this summer with floral elegance gracing your indoors. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Abhaye Gupta, CEO and Founder, Rabyana Design, shared how you can make your indoors lively with the help of natural decor tips. He said, “There’s something warm and comforting about bringing a bit of nature indoors. Floral designs, leafy prints, and natural textures do more than just decorate, they add freshness, calmness, and a happy, peaceful feeling to any room. As summer begins, these elements help your home feel alive and full of new energy.”

Abhaye shared a detailed guide on the decor features:

1. Botanical prints

Botanical prints work well in all kinds of homes, whether your style is modern or traditional.

You can use arts with flowers or leafy patterns, or go for textures of fabrics with soft floral prints.

Colours like light green, soft pink, and white give the room a garden-like, peaceful feel.

2. Soft and natural textures

It’s not just about how things look, it’s also about how they feel. Fabrics like cotton and linen are soft and natural, making the space feel cosy.

Try cushions, curtains, or rugs with light floral patterns. These touches make your home feel welcoming and relaxed.

3.Plants

Adding real plants is one of the easiest and most beautiful ways to bring the outdoors in.

Place potted plants near windows, on shelves, or at corners to freshen up the space.

Choose easy-care plants like snake plants, pothos, or ferns.

Hanging plants and indoor herb pots are also great choices.

4. Accent furniture with a floral twist

If you want to make a bold style statement, choose furniture with floral carvings or nature-inspired designs.

Wooden tables, chairs, or shelves with carved leaves or vines, or even metal and glass pieces with floral details, add character to your room. These pieces act like art and furniture in one.

5. Beautiful end and centre tables

Small tables can make a big difference. Choose tables with floral carvings or antique finishes.

Top them with a vase of fresh flowers or a floral-patterned lamp to complete the natural theme. They may be small, but they add a big touch of charm.

6. Decorating with care and purpose

Floral décor is not just pretty, it can also be eco-friendly. Many pieces today are made with natural materials and hand-drawn floral prints created by Indian artisans. So go for traditional, floral decor pieces.

It’s a way to support local craftsmanship and live more sustainably.

