Covid-19 impact: Cannes Film Festival postponed until July
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to almost everything, with top film festivals and various cultural activities facing the brunt of the health crisis.
The Cannes Film Festival, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, is postponing the 2021 edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival, reported Variety.
As per the publication, a new set of dates for this year's event has been confirmed. The decision was taken following a board meeting on Tuesday. The initial dates, which were May 11-22, did not seem feasible as France is on the verge of a new lockdown in order to combat the spread of the second wave of Covid-19.
The film festival will now run from July 6 to July 17. Variety had revealed last week that organisers were looking at dates between July 5-25. The event is expected to take place after Cannes Lions, the advertising and marketing trade show, which is still on track to run from June 21 to June 25.
Variety further reported that if the July dates do not work out, then the end of August is being considered as a back-up. The 2020 Cannes Film Festival had unveiled an Official Selection but the festival itself was canceled due to the deadly health crisis.
Last year's event, which was cancelled, was replaced by a low-key event in October showcasing short films but without the A-list movie stars, directors and producers.
American film director Spike Lee, who was named jury president for Cannes in January 2020 but was never able to serve due to the event's cancellation, is still expected to lead the 2021 jury.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 impact: Cannes Film Festival postponed until July
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernie Sanders' trending look recreated into a crochet doll, sells for over $20K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Botticelli's 1470s 'masterpiece' expected to sell for $80 million in New York
- Italian renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli's 200 years old portrait, Young Man Holding a Roundel, is the highlight of Sotheby's Masters Week sale in New York and is expected to top $80 million in the auction on Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Annual 'Adivasi Mela' commences in Bhubaneswar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist Saype spray paints iconic 'Beyond Walls' frescoes in Cape Town
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Mardi Gras parades, so thousands make 'house floats'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM assures assistance to artists facing problems in pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disney updates Jungle Cruise after insensitive depiction of indigenous people
- Disney updates a legacy theme park ride, Jungle Cruise, after being criticised for racist depiction of animatronic indigenous people as savages or headhunters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poetry lovers rejoice, here’s something to bring back your rhythm!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How sign language helped connect diverse 'mini India' at R-Day camp amid Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austrian artist Arik Brauer dies at 92
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why some people 'hear the dead'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi meets artists ahead of R-Day parade, urges them to strengthen India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Black, British, forgotten: UK arts retell lost tales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil translation of French novel wins Romain Rolland Book Prize at Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox