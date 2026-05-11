Dehradun YouTuber Himadri Patel shares no 1 tip for negotiating brand deals and 1 mistake costing content creators money

In the rapidly evolving creator economy, the transition from 'hobbyist' to 'entrepreneur' remains the most difficult hurdle for aspiring social media creators. However, for Himadri Patel — a YouTuber from Dehradun, lifestyle creator, and founder of the brand Dri by Himadri — the secret to longevity isn't just about viral videos; it’s about treating a digital presence with the same rigour as a traditional corporation. Also read | Meet Gurgaon ‘cat influencer’ who earned more than ₹4.5 lakh in 2025: From ₹0 in January to ₹1.4 lakh in April Himadri Patel advises content creators to diversify income streams.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himadri, who has over 2,29,000 followers on Instagram alone, shared a masterclass on navigating the financial realities of the digital age, debunking the myth that success requires high-end equipment or a Mumbai zip code.

The first paycheck: skills before content Unlike many who wait for YouTube’s automated ad revenue (AdSense) to kick in, Himadri’s first taste of monetisation came from leveraging her skills. While still a college student with a modest following of 3,000 to 4,000, she secured a professional makeup booking.

She said, "My first income didn’t come from content directly... I remember a girl from Kothwa reaching out; she was quite keen for me to do her makeup. I earned somewhere between ₹8,000 and ₹9,000 from that one project, which felt like a huge amount at that stage."

Himadri noted that while this was her 'first and last' makeup booking, it served as a vital proof-of-concept: “It gave me confidence that I could monetise my skills, but it also made me realise that content creation was where I truly wanted to focus my energy.”