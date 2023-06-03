Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Delhi govt to organise 10-day theatre festival for children from June 15

Delhi govt to organise 10-day theatre festival for children from June 15

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Jun 03, 2023 04:17 PM IST

The 10-day theatre festival by Delhi govt is aimed at introducing the young generation to the world of acting during summer vacation.

Children will get a chance to learn acting and other theatre skills from the professionals of the National School of Drama (NSD) during a festival organised by the Delhi government from June 15, officials said on Friday.

Delhi govt to organise 10-day theatre festival for children from June 15 (Pexels)
Delhi govt to organise 10-day theatre festival for children from June 15 (Pexels)

The 10-day theatre festival is aimed at introducing the young generation to the world of acting during summer vacation.

The festival will be organised by Delhi Tourism Department in collaboration with the National School of Drama (NSD) from June 15 to 25 at Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti near Rajghat.

Children between the age of 8-16 years from Delhi and outside can enrol themselves for the workshop free of cost.

“The festival is aimed at helping children grow by teaching them new skills besides promoting tourism in the national capital. Students will learn about the theatre from NSD professionals,” the official added.

“We have already started the registration for the theatre workshop. 150 students have already applied for it. We will take registration of 250 students from which 150 will be selected for the workshop,” a tourism department official informed.

Selection of the applicants will be made on June 12 and the final list of selected candidates will be released on June 13.

Six children's plays will be staged from June 19 to 24 as a part of the festival.

“We will organise the performance of six children's plays. There would be no charge and children can come from anywhere. This will help in the promotion of tourism,” the official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi new delhi theatre greek theatre solis theatre festival kids children child summer summer break vacation summer vacation + 11 more
delhi new delhi theatre greek theatre solis theatre festival kids children child summer summer break vacation summer vacation + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out