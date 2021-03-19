IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Don’t forget the importance of can’t: Life Hacks by Charles Assisi
Episode from Napoleon’s Retreat from Russia, an early-19th-century Dutch oil painting by Johannes Hari. Even the great Napoleon suffered as a result of the aspiration-capability gap. (Shutterstock)
Episode from Napoleon’s Retreat from Russia, an early-19th-century Dutch oil painting by Johannes Hari. Even the great Napoleon suffered as a result of the aspiration-capability gap. (Shutterstock)
art culture

Don’t forget the importance of can’t: Life Hacks by Charles Assisi

It’s untrue that you can ‘do anything you want to’. The aspiration-capability gap is real, and can lead to a life of misplaced goals and regret.
READ FULL STORY
By Charles Assisi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:40 PM IST

Over the past few weeks, I’ve watched my 82-year-old father-in-law lie unmoving on a hospital bed. No one is sure in what shape he may emerge from this state. And because he can no longer speak, no one knows what he may be thinking or feeling.

It must be such a lonely feeling. Where would the mind go in such a time? Perhaps it would go to regrets.

Thinking of regrets and how to minimise them in our own lives, I was reminded of a tactic used by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. When confronted with a dilemma, he says, he imagines looking back on his decision decades later, and he asks himself what decision is least likely to leave him feeling regretful. He calls it the Regret Minimization Framework.

By way of example, he says he once grappled with the question of whether it made sense to start an online bookstore. “I knew that when I was 80, I was not going to regret not having tried this… but I knew the one thing I might regret is not ever having tried. I knew that would haunt me every day, and so, when I thought about it that way it was an incredibly easy decision,” he said, while accepting an innovator’s award in Berlin in 2018.

Often, when I get tardy, this is the kind of question that helps me get past sloth. It also reminds me to turn the Contrast Dial on. We live in the best of times. It is easy to feel miserable about ourselves if we focus on the lives of other as depicted on their social media feeds. But that road goes nowhere. Instead, it is helpful and productive to think of how many people dream of the very life that you have.

Why is it, then, that most of us have Contrast Dial turned off? The Recency Effect explains this — we are always more likely to focus on what we are feeling or experiencing in the moment than seek out or think back to a better or nobler alternative.

Keith Rabois, managing director of Khosla Ventures, placed this in perspective on a podcast where he pointed out how 99% of the content that people consume is content that was produced over the previous 24 hours, because it sounds urgent. But is it important? Most of it, even the creators of the content would admit, is of no importance at all.

Through history, this inclination to focus on the seemingly urgent over the actually important has made its impact felt. The military historian John Gaddis argues that it was precisely this kind of misplacing of priorities that led the French general Napoleon Bonaparte to invade Russia after he had conquered most of Europe. It was widely believed Moscow would crumble, and ought to crumble, and ought to be attacked immediately. Moscow didn’t crumble.

Because, Gaddis explains, the inclination to focus on the urgent over the important had led even a great tactician like Bonaparte to miss the gap between aspiration and capability.

This Aspiration-Capability Gap is real across domains. (It doesn’t help that we’re all told, so often and untruthfully, that we can “accomplish anything we want to”.)

Napoleon’s successes in Europe led him to imagine he could achieve all his aspirations. He failed because he had reached the limits of his capabilities. This “happens to all kinds of people in all kinds of fields today who have failed to raise that simple question. What is it that we hope to do? And then what is it that we have the possibility of doing? And these are two very, very different questions,” Gaddis pointed out in a conversation last month with Shane Parrish, co-founder of the Farnam Street Blog.

I started out last week hoping to run 10 km every day for a month. Three days later, I was compelled to shave that number down by half. I admitted to myself that 10 km is what I aspire to achieve. What I am capable of achieving is possibly 5, although that number could rise if I work at it. Creating the awareness that this gap exists, and beginning to work on closing it, takes one closer to a life of fewer regrets.

I must add the caveat that the work that goes into closing this gap can be monotonous. One way to deal with that is to imagine the monotony as a tax that must be paid, if one is to get better in the long-term.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Was there ever life on Mars? Could that life someday be us? Questions like these drove NASA to send its Curiosity rover to the Red Planet. (NASA / JPL-CALTECH / MSSS)
Was there ever life on Mars? Could that life someday be us? Questions like these drove NASA to send its Curiosity rover to the Red Planet. (NASA / JPL-CALTECH / MSSS)
art culture

Late in life: How to stay hungry, stay curious

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Curiosity takes an interest from what to why to how. It’s an easy enough trait to develop, but it is also a trait that needs nurturing or it could atrophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Episode from Napoleon’s Retreat from Russia, an early-19th-century Dutch oil painting by Johannes Hari. Even the great Napoleon suffered as a result of the aspiration-capability gap. (Shutterstock)
Episode from Napoleon’s Retreat from Russia, an early-19th-century Dutch oil painting by Johannes Hari. Even the great Napoleon suffered as a result of the aspiration-capability gap. (Shutterstock)
art culture

Don’t forget the importance of can’t: Life Hacks by Charles Assisi

By Charles Assisi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:40 PM IST
It’s untrue that you can ‘do anything you want to’. The aspiration-capability gap is real, and can lead to a life of misplaced goals and regret.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The week-long exhibition, hosted by the Bihar Museum (above) in Patna and supported by the state government, is an opportunity to celebrate the rich collections of India’s museums, each telling its own story.
The week-long exhibition, hosted by the Bihar Museum (above) in Patna and supported by the state government, is an opportunity to celebrate the rich collections of India’s museums, each telling its own story.
art culture

In Bihar and online, a mega show of art and artefacts from across India

By Riddhi Doshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Take a tour of gems from the collections of 13 Indian museums and a handful of international ones too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SuperYou creator on music shows amid pandemic: This is about life imitating art(Photo by David Beale on Unsplash)
SuperYou creator on music shows amid pandemic: This is about life imitating art(Photo by David Beale on Unsplash)
art culture

SuperYou creator on music shows amid pandemic: This is about life imitating art

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:19 PM IST
From TikTok to Pickup Trucks, here's how the creator of 'SuperYou' Lourds Lane's musical thrived in the Covid-19 pandemic even as coronavirus shut down theatres in early 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
art culture

Oh, how the years go by: The Weekly Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

By By Dilip D’Souza
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:17 PM IST
It’s a college reunion and one-time classmates are meeting and comparing notes. Can you guess the ages of three children, and figure out where the ice-cream fits in?
READ FULL STORY
Close
The author, photographed by a drone while descending into an ice-hole in Helsinki. (Photo: Sami Kero)
The author, photographed by a drone while descending into an ice-hole in Helsinki. (Photo: Sami Kero)
art culture

A dip in the Arctic: Sanjoy Narayan on his love for ice-swimming

By Sanjoy Narayan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Nothing can prepare you for the shock of stripping down and descending into an ice-hole in the dead of Finland’s winter. But after the shock comes a euphoria. There’s a reason ice-swimmers are addicted, and some won’t even warm up in a sauna afterwards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Part of Enjoy Enjaami’s appeal comes from its lyrics, written by Arivu. “It’s about the sweat and blood of the ancestors of the world. The context is universal,” he says. Part of the appeal is the video. Shot in Arivu’s village in Tamil Nadu, luscious warm tones frame him and Dhee (above).
Part of Enjoy Enjaami’s appeal comes from its lyrics, written by Arivu. “It’s about the sweat and blood of the ancestors of the world. The context is universal,” he says. Part of the appeal is the video. Shot in Arivu’s village in Tamil Nadu, luscious warm tones frame him and Dhee (above).
art culture

Meet Arivu and Dhee, the duo behind the viral protest song Enjoy Enjaami

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:58 PM IST
He’s a rapper from Tamil Nadu. She’s a Sri Lankan-Australian playback singer. Their song, with its unstoppable beat and luscious video, is just over a week old and already has over 31 million views on YouTube.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(ICC via Getty Images)
(ICC via Getty Images)
art culture

Bowled decisions: A tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami

By Snehal Pradhan
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:45 PM IST
India’s record-setting woman fast-bowler is 38, a living legend and still knocking down wickets. Over the years, she’s won over doubters, inspired and led by example.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The architect models his broken heart into a building plan. The Leewardists group gets its name from the term for the neglected side of a mountain or building. Leeward is the side that gets no wind or rain — and in structures, the rear, which often gets no design attention either.
The architect models his broken heart into a building plan. The Leewardists group gets its name from the term for the neglected side of a mountain or building. Leeward is the side that gets no wind or rain — and in structures, the rear, which often gets no design attention either.
art culture

Building on humour: Notes from life as an architect in India

By Natasha Rego
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Check out funny and heartfelt comics on the Leewardists pages on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, about constructing in a concrete jungle, with clients who shun creativity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Until the 19th century, confidential missives were folded in complicated patterns that turned the letter into its own tamperproof envelope. (Unlocking History Research Team)
Until the 19th century, confidential missives were folded in complicated patterns that turned the letter into its own tamperproof envelope. (Unlocking History Research Team)
art culture

How they did it: Reading a locked letter from 1697

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:28 PM IST
A team of international researchers has used the scans and algorithms to virtually unfold and read a 300-year-old letter without breaking its intricate seal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi. She plays a small-town girl who also happens, occasionally, to be a fearsome chudail. The film has performed better than expected. “But my enthusiasm waned as the film descended into tedium — despite the strenuous efforts of its lead actors,” Chopra says.
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi. She plays a small-town girl who also happens, occasionally, to be a fearsome chudail. The film has performed better than expected. “But my enthusiasm waned as the film descended into tedium — despite the strenuous efforts of its lead actors,” Chopra says.
art culture

Dark hall, bright future: Anupama Chopra on the return of moviegoing

By Anupama Chopra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:25 PM IST
At the screening of the first major Hindi film to be released in the pandemic, viewers kept their masks on and were excited to be back. A look at what has changed, and what should.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Songkran festival takes place from April 13 to 15 and in a normal year crowds pack the streets, spraying water guns or flinging water from pick-up trucks in what has been described as the world's biggest water fight.(Pixabay)
The Songkran festival takes place from April 13 to 15 and in a normal year crowds pack the streets, spraying water guns or flinging water from pick-up trucks in what has been described as the world's biggest water fight.(Pixabay)
art culture

Thailand bars Songkran festival water fights again due to pandemic

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Thailand's Covid-19 task force said on Friday it will ban for a second year the street water fights that usually take place during celebrations for the upcoming Thai New Year due to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The digital collage by the American artist Beeple, also known as Mike Winkelmann, a pioneer of the exploding virtual art market, sold for a record $69.3 million, Christie's announced on March 11, 2021. "Everydays: The First 5,000 Days" is now the most expensive NFT -- non-fungible token, or collectible digital asset transformed using blockchain into something ownable -- ever sold. (AFP)
The digital collage by the American artist Beeple, also known as Mike Winkelmann, a pioneer of the exploding virtual art market, sold for a record $69.3 million, Christie's announced on March 11, 2021. "Everydays: The First 5,000 Days" is now the most expensive NFT -- non-fungible token, or collectible digital asset transformed using blockchain into something ownable -- ever sold. (AFP)
art culture

Here's why the NFT craze actually does make sense

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The world is witnessing the beginning of a whole new genre of art and a new generation of art patrons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two up-and-coming designers presented their collections at the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition -- a blend of physical and digital elements -- on Wednesday. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
The two up-and-coming designers presented their collections at the ongoing FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition -- a blend of physical and digital elements -- on Wednesday. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Virtual shows open a new doorway for fashion world: Gen Next designers

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Virtual shows could be a boon for the Indian fashion scene and open doors to a new world, believe Gen Next designers Wajahat Rather and Rahul Dasgupta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine appears during a performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., on July 7, 2006. Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for 4 1/2 decades before being eased out when his health declined and then fired for sexual improprieties, died March 9, 2021 in Palm Springs, Calif., of natural causes, his physician of 17 years, Dr. Len Horovitz, said Wednesday, March 17. He was 77. (AP)
Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine appears during a performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., on July 7, 2006. Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for 4 1/2 decades before being eased out when his health declined and then fired for sexual improprieties, died March 9, 2021 in Palm Springs, Calif., of natural causes, his physician of 17 years, Dr. Len Horovitz, said Wednesday, March 17. He was 77. (AP)
art culture

James Levine, Metropolitan Opera conductor for four decades, dies at 77

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:44 AM IST
James Levine, who polished New York’s Metropolitan Opera into a world-renowned institution during four decades as conductor and director until he was fired for sexual harassment, has died. He was 77.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP