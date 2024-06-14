Eid ul Adha 2024 crafts: Creative projects for kids and adults

Eid ul Adha 2024: Eid ul Adha is around the corner and we have started our preparations for the celebrations already. Eid ul Adha, also referred to as the Feast of the Sacrifice, is one of the most auspicious days celebrated by the Muslim community all over the world. In India, Eid ul Adha is also known as Bakrid. This year, Eid ul Adha will be celebrated in India on June 17, a day after Saudi Arabia celebrates the festival. This day is observed with morning prayers, Eid-special dishes and by giving food to the poor and the needy. Celebrate Eid Ul Adha with creative DIY decor at home.(Unsplash)

Creative projects are a great way of teaching the value of community service and the significance of Eid ul Adha to the kids of the family. Here is a list of creative ideas for kids as well as adults to celebrate Eid ul Adha with DIY decor.

Wall hanging of moon and stars:

The moon and the stars hold a lot of significance for the Eid festivities. For an Eid-themed party at home, we can get children to make a decorative wall hanging of moon and stars that we can place at the front door to welcome the guests.

Bask in Eid festivities with DIY wall hangings.(Pinterest)

Colouring activity for children:

Hand painting is a fun way of including the children in creative projects. We can make them have the hand imprint and then draw a mosque around it.

Hand paintings are a fun way of getting kids interested in knowing the history of Eid Ul Adha.(Pinterest)

Paper mosque:

What is a better way of imbibing spirituality and the significance of Eid into our children than helping them make their own mosque? Gather art papers and tissue rolls, and help the children embrace their creative side and make a mosque for themselves.

Make your own paper mosque this year for Eid.(Pinterest)

Mosque suncatcher:

Welcome the festive day of Eid ul Adha with the sun rays peeping through the colourful papers of a DIY mosque, made from scratch by the children of the family.

Start the day with beautiful sunrays peeping through a DIY mosque suncatcher.(Pinterest)

Prayer mats:

Get cardboard, colourful papers, glitters and fabric scraps, and make your own decorative prayer mat for the auspicious day.

Make your own prayer mat for the morning prayers of Eid Ul Adha.(Pinterest)

