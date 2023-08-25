The concept of symmetry in architecture and design can be looked back to ancient civilisations including ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome however, it was during the Renaissance in Europe when symmetry gained a significant foothold in classical interiors where inspired by the mathematical and aesthetic principles of ancient architecture, Renaissance architects and designers sought to create spaces that embodied a sense of divine harmony and order. As we embark on the journey of creating our dream homes, the allure of European architecture styles holds a special place in our hearts because from the classical elegance of Greek and Roman influences to the grandeur of Gothic and Renaissance designs, these timeless styles have become increasingly popular in Indian homes. Experience your own Emily in Paris moment: Discover 6 captivating European architectural gems (Photo by Léonard Cotte on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sonal Pawar, Principal Interior Designer at Decode Interior, highlighted for those who want to experience their own Emily in Paris moment:

1.The Influence of Palladianism

One of the most influential figures in promoting symmetry in European classical interiors was Andrea Palladio, an Italian architect of the 16th century. His treatise and quota, The Four Books of Architecture, advocated for the use of symmetrical designs based on geometric proportions. Palladianism, as his architectural style came to be known, spread throughout Europe and greatly influenced the design of palaces, villas and public buildings.

2. Elements of symmetry and colourimetry and geometry

Axial Symmetry: Central to classical interiors is the principle of axial symmetry, where a central axis serves as the foundation for the layout and arrangement of the space. This axis often extends from the entrance to the focal point of the room, such as a fireplace, statue or a grand window.

3. Where the past and the present dance in harmonious splendour

Wall Panelling and Mouldings: Wainscoting, wall panelling, and ornate mouldings are frequently used in symmetrical interiors to delineate the walls symmetrically. These elements not only add depth to the space but also contribute to the overall sense of balance.

Adding to the list of captivating European architectural gems, Payal Piyush Daga, Principal Designer and Founder at Abstract Design Studio, shared:

Intricate ceiling medallions, hand-carved furniture and ornate chandeliers

All these elements exemplify the meticulous attention to detail in European architecture styles. By selecting signature pieces and adding gold, marble, or coloured accents, we can infuse our homes with personalized touches. Picture a statement mirror with a gilded frame that catches the eye or a luxurious velvet sofa in a rich jewel tone that invites us to sink in. Each detail becomes a thread in the tapestry of our personal masterpiece, elevating the aesthetic appeal of our living spaces.

2. An atmosphere of calm and opulence

Consider a serene bedroom with amidst the timeless allure of European architecture, a canvas of pastel splendour unfolds, painted with the soft hues of Pista Glimmer and powder pink - their beloved shades. Like a living tapestry, this room gracefully evolves in step with their journey through life. A masterpiece of design, the canopy bed stands tall, its dual-coloured posts weaving a symphony of brilliance, an artistic flourish that bestows a resplendent identity upon this ethereal sanctuary.

3. Embracing opulence in shades of warm grey and ash brown

Warm greys and ash browns of European interior design create an atmosphere of calm and opulence. Consider a serene bedroom with soft grey walls, complemented by a plush cream-coloured rug and luxurious bed linens. The neutral colour palette serves as a backdrop, enhancing the impact of our statement pieces—a captivating artwork or a dazzling crystal chandelier. Stepping into a dining room with exposed wooden beams overhead and a vaulted ceiling reminiscent of medieval architecture. These elements not only add visual interest but also preserve the charm of the past. They serve as a reminder of the stories that have unfolded within those walls, connecting us with the rich heritage and design traditions.

In conclusion, the art of symmetry in European classical interiors is a testament to the enduring appeal of balance, harmony and proportion in design. It is a design philosophy that has stood the test of time, continually influencing and shaping the interior design industry.