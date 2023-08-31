Fitted bed sheets: 5 best picks to keep your mattress in good condition

Bed sheets are an important deciding factor in any family's bedroom that also contributes to the ambience of a room. Trust us when we say that the choice of bed sheets reflect your personality, the headspace you are in, your mood and how you feel about your room. One must have a multitude of fitted bed sheets in one’s rotation to keep things interesting and fun. If you’re wondering what a fitted bed sheet is, then let us educate you. A fitted bed sheet comes with elastic corners that makes it easy for the user to spread it on the mattress symmetrically.



It also offers mattress protection. Below we have listed some double bed sheets for you and all of them are fitted ones. Within each of the bed sheets, you will be able to see a variety in terms of print and colour options. Take a look.



RD TREND King Size Microfiber Cotton Feel All Over Elastic Fitted Double Bedsheet

This double bed sheet is made from premium quality cotton material and is a fitted one. It comes in many print and colour variations. You will love it will elevate your room space, thanks to its vibrant-looking prints. The quality of the fabric is durable and you will surely get a good wear out of it. It is wrinkle-free and is a value-for-money product. Fitted bed sheets with stylish prints can amp up your room setting.

THE HOME STYLE Cotton Elastic Fitted All Around Printed Queen Size Double Bed Bedsheet

This fitted double bed sheet is made from breathable and comfortable cotton fabric. It comes in many print and colour variations. The material is soft and durable. The fabric will not shrink, thanks to its great quality. It is easy to spread and it makes absolute sense to introduce this option to your everyday rotation. It is a must buy.

RRC Glace Cotton Elegant Polycotton Elastic Fitted Bedsheet

This double bed sheet comes in two options - one features a leaf pattern and another one has floral work on it. The bed sheet comes with two pillow covers as well. The fabric is soft and breathable. Easy to spread, you will love the ambience of the room as soon as you walk into it. The bed sheet blends both comfort and style seamlessly.

HUESLAND by Ahmedabad Cotton 186 TC Fitted Double Bedsheet



This double bed sheet is made from cotton fabric and comes with two pillow covers as well. It is a fitted one which makes it easy for the user to spread it over the mattress and tuck it in. The quality of the material is soft and breathable. It features an abstract print on it which is eye-catching as well. You can find more print variations available in this bed sheet.

Urban Space Divine 144 TC 100% Cotton Printed Fitted Bedsheet

This double bed sheet is made from premium-quality cotton material. It features stripe print on it and is breathable and comfortable to sleep on too. The infusion of multiple colours in the bed sheet lends it a more lively and refreshing feel. It comes with pillow covers too. You can find many variations available in this one and you will almost feel spoiled for choice.

