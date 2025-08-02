Flipkart Freedom Sale live: Get up to 50% off on carpets, curtains, bedsheets, and more

Give your home a total makeover with the Flipkart Freedom sale. The Freedom sale that went live today will go on until August 7, 2025. During the sale, you can get up to 50% off on a wide assortment of home furnishing items, from carpets, cushion covers, curtains, and more. Along with this unbeatable discounts, you can also get 10% instant cashback on all orders made using ICICI cards. Flipkart Freedom sale is giving up to 50% off (Pexels)

So, here is the deal that would amplify your home's aesthetic appeal.

Bedsheets during Flipkart Freedom Sale

Transform your bedroom effortlessly with vibrant bedsheets available in the Flipkart Freedom Sale. Explore a variety of soft cotton, satin, and microfiber sheets in stylish prints, solids, and premium patterns. Upgrade your sleeping space with comfortable, skin-friendly fabrics that promise a fresh look and restful sleep. With massive discounts, you can stock up on festive-ready or everyday essentials without straining your budget. Grab these deals now and refresh your bedroom décor affordably this Independence Day.

HIDECOR 280 TC Microfiber Double, King Floral Fitted

HOMEMONDE 210 TC Cotton King Printed Fitted

VAS COLLECTIONS 160 TC Cotton Double Abstract Flat Bedsheet

Blankets during Flipkart Freedom Sale

Keep cosy and stylish with premium blankets featured in the Flipkart Freedom Sale. Choose from warm fleece, plush, and quilted blankets designed to suit every season. These soft and durable options enhance your bedroom while ensuring restful sleep. Vibrant colours and patterns add charm to your interiors, making comfort a visual delight. Take advantage of attractive discounts to upgrade your bedding collection with quality blankets. Enjoy warmth, style, and savings this Independence Day with Flipkart’s exciting offers.

Home Stylish Floral Double Comforter

A Homes Grace Printed King AC Blanket

The Little Big Store Checkered Double Comforter

Curtains during Flipkart Freedom Sale

Revamp your windows and doors with chic curtains from the Flipkart Freedom Sale. Discover a wide selection of blackout, sheer, and designer curtains in elegant patterns and colours that complement every décor. These high-quality fabrics provide privacy, regulate sunlight, and enhance your home’s ambiance instantly. From festive prints to modern minimalistic designs, there’s something for every style. Shop now to enjoy unbeatable Independence Day deals and give your living spaces a fresh, welcoming makeover without overspending.

Home Stylish 274 cm (9 ft) Polyester Room Darkening

HOMEMONDE 182.88 cm (6 ft) Polyester Blackout

Fashion String 274 cm

Cushion Covers during Flipkart Freedom Sale

Elevate your living room’s charm with trendy cushion covers from the Flipkart Freedom Sale. Available in vibrant hues, embroidered patterns, and premium fabrics, these covers instantly refresh your sofas, chairs, and beds. Mix and match designs to create festive or cosy corners while enjoying long-lasting quality. With exciting Freedom Day discounts, you can easily experiment with multiple styles for seasonal updates. Add comfort, colour, and personality to your spaces with Flipkart’s exclusive cushion cover deals this season.

Home Stylish Velvet Cushions Cover

Dios Cotton Cushions Cover

Freshfromloom Velvet Cushions & Pillows Cover

Carpets and Rugs during Flipkart Freedom Sale

Redefine your floors with elegant carpets and rugs during the Flipkart Freedom Sale. Choose from luxurious Persian-style designs, soft shaggy rugs, and modern geometric patterns to enhance every room. These durable, easy-to-maintain pieces add warmth and texture, instantly upgrading your home’s style. From compact runners to full-room carpets, the sale offers something for every space and budget. Seize this Independence Day to make your home cosier and more inviting while enjoying incredible savings on premium floor décor.

BhCarpet Blue Acrylic Carpet

HYTYPE Multicolor Polyester Carpet

RM Handloom Multicolor Polyester Carpet

Paintings during Flipkart Freedom Sale

Bring your walls to life with captivating paintings featured in the Flipkart Freedom Sale. Explore modern art, spiritual themes, landscapes, and abstract masterpieces that uplift your interiors instantly. These high-quality artworks come framed and ready to enhance living rooms, bedrooms, or office corners. Whether you prefer bold colours or subtle elegance, there’s a painting to match your taste. Grab Independence Day discounts and transform empty walls into stylish focal points without stretching your budget.

Artifly Set of 6 Framed madhubani art Paintings

TheEnigma Golden Glow Botanical Canvas

Dekorstation Abstract Elegant Golden Canvas

Showpieces during Flipkart Freedom Sale

Add elegance and personality to your home with stunning showpieces available in the Flipkart Freedom Sale. Discover decorative figurines, spiritual idols, and artistic sculptures crafted from premium materials. These eye-catching pieces enhance shelves, tables, and showcases, making every corner of your home stand out. Perfect for festive gifting or personal décor, showpieces create a welcoming ambiance. Enjoy exclusive Independence Day offers to bring home unique collectibles that reflect your style while saving big on Flipkart.

Bhavya Art and Craft Decorative Showpiece

Inara Creation Owl Statue/Idol/Showpiece

Bhavya Art and Craft Decorative Showpiece

FAQ for Flipkart Festival What Is the Freedom Sale? Flipkart’s annual mid‑year shopping festival, aligned with India’s Independence Day theme. Features themed deals across categories like electronics, appliances, fashion, furniture, and more.

When does the sale start? Freedom sale is live on Flipkart and will go on until August 7.

What is included in home furnishing? Home furnishing refers to all items that enhance the comfort, functionality, and aesthetic appeal of your home. This includes furniture, curtains, cushions, bedsheets, rugs, carpets, mats, tablecloths, wall décor, and storage solutions.

How can I choose the right home furnishings for my space? Measure the room dimensions before purchasing Choose colors and patterns that complement your wall paint and décor Opt for functional furniture and durable fabrics for long-lasting use Consider seasonal updates for curtains, cushion covers, and rugs to refresh your home look

What are the best fabrics for curtains and sofa covers? Cotton and linen are breathable and easy to maintain, while velvet and silk add a luxurious touch. For heavy usage areas, polyester blends and microfiber fabrics are more durable and stain-resistant.

