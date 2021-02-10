French mayor defies Covid curbs to open city's museums
The mayor of the French city of Perpignan on Tuesday defied the government's Covid-19 restrictions and reopened four of the city's museums.
"We cannot stay locked down all our lives," the mayor, Louis Aliot, said inside Perpignan's Rigaud museum, where, for the first time in months, members of the public were admiring artwork including a portrait of Marie Antoinette, the queen executed by guillotine in the French Revolution.
The French government has forbidden restaurants, museums, cinemas and theatres from opening to the public as it tries to contain the new coronavirus, which has contributed to the deaths of more than 79,000 people in France since the pandemic began.
But there is growing impatience from businesses forced to close, and from right-wing politicians, for President Emmanuel Macron to ease the restrictions.
The Perpignan mayor is an ally of Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally party who, opinion polls indicate, will be Macron's main challenger in the presidential election scheduled for next year.
Responding to Aliot's decision to reopen the museums, the representative of the French interior ministry in Perpignan applied to a court for an order forcing them to close again. A decision from the court is pending.
At the Rigaud museum, visitors perusing the collection of portraits of French queens described the opportunity to walk around a museum again as a breath of fresh air.
"We've been deprived too much, too frustrated by the lack of pleasure, culture, lack of joie-de-vivre," said one visitor, a pensioner who gave her name as Francoise. "So here we are."
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No festive bump for Singapore restaurants over Lunar New Year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leonardo da Vinci’s 'Last Supper' mural reopens to art lovers with short wait
- Access to Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece 'Last Supper', housed inside the refectory of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie, resumed Tuesday to just eight viewers every 15 minutes in the first week of reopening
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra dedicates ‘Unfinished’ to late dad, emotional at live reading
- ‘Much like the title of this book, your story was unfinished. With that in mind, I dedicate the rest of mine to you’: Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns emotional as she misses her late father while reading out the preface of her memoir ‘Unfinished’ | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York brings back star-studded live performances with NY PopsUp Festival
- According to reports New York will be bring star-studded live performances back this year with the NY PopsUp festival. The festival is set to start on February 20 and will run through Labour Day on September 6.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's largest panoramic mural created at Indira Nagar Railway Station, Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artists shine a light on child labor in New York streets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia's gravity-defying lion dancers brought down to earth by pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Governor emphasises on preserving folk art and culture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Art goes public in Gurugram, during the pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Check out Super Bowl’s first poet, Amanda Gorman's powerful poem at NFL here
- ‘Carry forth the call of our captains’: America’s first ever National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman stirs the country once again with her original poem at the Super Bowl with unthinkable collision of grace and glitz. Check her full poem, Chorus of the Captains, here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sugata Bose calls Netaji relics at Victoria Memorial exhibition as 'fake copy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption' out as standalone book
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amanda Gorman dedicates poem to three people at Super Bowl
- Amanda Gorman made headlines again as she shared her poetry at the Super Bowl. Though Gorman didn't perform on the field, a taped video of her was played reciting the poem which was dedicated to three people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rukhsat-e-Chillai Kalan musical event organised in Srinagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New museum in Nashville traces Black music history across genres in America
- The National Museum of African American Music, which opened recently, recites the interconnected story of Black music through different eras in America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox