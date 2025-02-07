From bland to breathtaking: Transform your home outdoor space with these 5 decor and design hacks

Outdoor spaces are extensions of your home, offering opportunities to create a luxurious retreat where you can unwind or entertain in style. Revitalising outdoor spaces at an urban level aids in providing essential shelter from harsh weather conditions while simultaneously fostering a more inviting and livable cityscape, ultimately enhancing the overall quality of urban life. Want a Lavish Outdoor Setup? These Small Changes Make a Big Impact!(Image by Anupama Shetty)

By transforming the outdoor spaces with appropriate design strategies, these spaces transcend mere shelters and become sanctuaries, seamlessly embracing the natural elements. To sort your home decor woes we got a design expert on board to spill the beans on how to transform terraces, backyards and gardens into spaces that exude comfort and elegance.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sowmya Lakhamraju, Landscape Architect at Kiasma Studio, suggested 5 ways to make your outdoor space Instagram-worthy -

1. Define zones with purpose:

Divide your outdoor area into functional zones—such as a lounge, dining area, and garden retreat. Use outdoor rugs, planters, or low walls to subtly demarcate these spaces while maintaining cohesion.

2. Invest in comfortable furniture:

Opt for weather-resistant furniture with plush cushions in neutral tones or muted luxury fabrics. Consider modular seating for flexibility and functionality. Adding a statement daybed or a hanging chair can create a focal point of comfort.

Most wood outdoor furniture will benefit from a mild scrubbing and rinsing at the start and finish of each season.(Shutterstock)

3. Lighting for ambiance:

Outdoor lighting transforms a space after sunset. Incorporate string lights, lanterns, or recessed lighting in planters and pathways. For a touch of sophistication, install statement pendants or wall-mounted lights near seating areas.

4. Greenery and landscaping:

Use tall planters, vertical gardens, or well-manicured shrubs to frame your space and add privacy. Incorporate fragrant flowering plants or herbs for a sensory experience that blends nature with luxury.

Transform your terrace with unique landscaping ideas for a serene nature escape at home without artificial greens.(Photo by the architects diary)

5. Include luxurious accents:

Add an outdoor rug, decorative cushions, or throws to elevate the ambiance. Water features like fountains or a small reflective pool add tranquility and an upscale feel.

By combining thoughtful layouts, tactile materials and curated elements, your outdoor spaces can become luxurious extensions of your home—a true sanctuary under the sky.