From civets to snow leopards: Check out Vivek Menon’s field guide to Indian Mammals
ByNatasha Rego
Feb 21, 2025 09:07 PM IST
Indian Mammals traces all of India’s 440 known species of mammals, up from 422 that were listed in the first edition published over two decades ago.
The fourth edition of Indian Mammals: A Field Guide (2023) marks 20 years since the first, and represents a quantum leap.
Where the first listed about 422 species, the latest edition lists all 440 known species of mammals found on the Indian subcontinent, from antelope and deer to our five species of big cat, three species of massive wild cattle (these include the gaur, Asian wild buffalo and the wild yak), wild goats, sheep, primates, bats and rodents.