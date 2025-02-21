Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

From civets to snow leopards: Check out Vivek Menon’s field guide to Indian Mammals

ByNatasha Rego
Feb 21, 2025 09:07 PM IST

Indian Mammals traces all of India’s 440 known species of mammals, up from 422 that were listed in the first edition published over two decades ago.

The fourth edition of Indian Mammals: A Field Guide (2023) marks 20 years since the first, and represents a quantum leap.

The capped langur, which gets its name from dark patch of fur atop its head, is a forest-dwelling primate native to Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Myanmar. (Vivek Menon) PREMIUM
The capped langur, which gets its name from dark patch of fur atop its head, is a forest-dwelling primate native to Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Myanmar. (Vivek Menon)

Where the first listed about 422 species, the latest edition lists all 440 known species of mammals found on the Indian subcontinent, from antelope and deer to our five species of big cat, three species of massive wild cattle (these include the gaur, Asian wild buffalo and the wild yak), wild goats, sheep, primates, bats and rodents.

From civets to snow leopards: Check out Vivek Menon’s field guide to Indian Mammals
From civets to snow leopards: Check out Vivek Menon’s field guide to Indian Mammals

The Tibetan wolf, which occupies the Trans-Himalayas, are adapted to life above 12,000 feet. (Vivek Menon)
The Tibetan wolf, which occupies the Trans-Himalayas, are adapted to life above 12,000 feet. (Vivek Menon)

We were determined to keep Indian Mammals to a form that was still carryable, says Vivek Menon. What would be the point of it otherwise?
We were determined to keep Indian Mammals to a form that was still carryable, says Vivek Menon. What would be the point of it otherwise?

The Risso’s dolphin, which inhabit cold to temperate waters worldwide, have a taste for cephalopods such as squid and octopus.
The Risso’s dolphin, which inhabit cold to temperate waters worldwide, have a taste for cephalopods such as squid and octopus.

The Nilgiri tahr lives in open montane grasslands and is endemic to the Nilgiris, and southern sections of the Western and Eastern Ghats. (Vivek menon)
The Nilgiri tahr lives in open montane grasslands and is endemic to the Nilgiris, and southern sections of the Western and Eastern Ghats. (Vivek menon)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.

For evolved readers seeking more than just news

Subscribe now to unlock this article and access exclusive content to stay ahead
E-paper | Expert Analysis & Opinion | Geopolitics | Sports | Games
Subscribe Now
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On