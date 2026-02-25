German dancer with over 20 years of experience in Indian classical dance explains what truly defines the art of learning

Art has always been an innate mode of expressing ideas and thoughts across media. In today's interconnected world, globalisation and the internet have made this exchange of thoughts and ideas almost effortless. Even without a shared language, people across geographies can easily understand trends, pop culture lingos and generational slang in a jiffy, with surprising ease. From Gen Alpha's inane 67 humour to Gen Z's fidget spinners, loom bands and bottle flips of the mid 2010s and millennials raised on Vines, any thought or idea travels fast, supersonic, at the age of the internet, via one medium or the other.



But rewind two decades back, when the internet was still in its infancy and not as widely accessible, and most knowledge existed in physical formats such as books, letters or word of mouth. At the time, shared consciousness was also not prevalent, as globalisation was yet to turn the world into a fully connected village.

It raises an intriguing question: how does someone born miles away from the cultural roots of an art really understand and embody it? And where does learning stand here?

Now, meet German dancer Anne Dietrich, who has spent more than 20 years deeply engaged in Indian classical dance forms such as Mohiniyattam and Kathak. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, she gave her insights on her beautiful artistic journey, demonstrating how, twenty years ago, she commenced her journey of immersing herself in a traditional art form and learning that it demanded rigorous training and discipline.





What defines the art of learning? Before joining the Indian classical dance forms, Anne trained in contemporary dance. However, the turn in her journey's credit goes to word-of-mouth and her curiosity. It further reinforces that word of mouth remains one of the oldest mediums of cultural exchange, and for Anne, it proved to be true as well.



She recounted the beginning of her journey. "I got to know classical Indian dance through a friend, and I applied to Kerala Kalamandalam in South India.”



Further, her interest in the art form was also shaped by its novelty and expressive depth. She shared, “I got really interested because in Indian classical dance you use a lot of facial expression, abhinaya, gestures and mudras, and you can tell a story. This was missing a bit in my earlier art form." Anne mentioned how back then, there was no Instagram or YouTube to gain an immediate understanding of the experience. She stayed in a village in South India, underscoring the importance of lived experience in the process of learning.



Her experience depicts how curiosity becomes the catalyst for learning something new and meaningful. It is also a key reminder as to what to prioritise whenever one wants to learn something new. Belongingness, or the innate urge to fit in by hopping on the bandwagon, nowadays accelerates the learning drive, especially in today's generation (like everyone signing up for pickleball or whisking matcha) but to truly learn something, one needs to identify the deeper purpose: if it is adding anything of value to their life, which was missing before, just like Anne did in her learning process. This way, you can stay dedicated to your craft, as Anne did.

Commitment is another challenge when it comes to learning anything, especially when faced with difficulty in understanding the harder parts of the artform. Very often, one gives up on, for example, the New Year's resolution, when the process feels overwhelming. But Anne's journey is a reminder that despite the initial difficulties, perseverance is essential for learning and long-term growth.

“In my beginner years, I really struggled because everything was so different. Understanding the poses, expressions and rhythmic patterns like ‘tha thei thei’ took a lot of time, but with years of training, the style slowly became internalised and is now a part of me," she said.