Glassware essentials for your home: Top styles to buy before your next cocktail party

Hosting is no longer considered a duty but has slowly grown into a hobby for most people. An art is found in the creativity of cheese platters, grazing tables and the perfect glassware for every drink that is served. From buttermilk to whiskey, your host is probably thinking about the glass, how it will hold up, and the visual appeal of the drink before selecting it. This makes it all the more difficult for anyone clueless about where to start. Which glassware is just right, and what styles would easily work for multiple drinks? Here’s my cheat sheet and how to shop, what to look for and why you need them all! Glassware that adds the right amount of elegance to your home bar.(Ai Generated)

Before we begin, let’s review the key considerations to keep in mind when purchasing glassware.

1. Purpose

Think about the drinks that you serve the most, or rather, enjoy drinking the most. From tender coconut water to the occasional gin and tonic. What is the number 1 drink your home resonates with? This is where you start. Your first set of 6 should be for you.

2. Quality over quantity

Does not matter how discounted the price is; if the glassware chips easily, it is not worth bringing home. So find the right brands, look out for reviews, find them in physical stores if you can and then buy the perfect sets. Sometimes a set of 2 works if you want it for just you and your partner, or you and a friend, enjoy a meal with a drink. You do not have to always buy bigger sets, as they can be priced more.

3. Storage

You cannot buy glassware without having a plan for where to keep it. It’s always better to plan storage before purchase. Since glassware is delicate, having dedicated cupboards always helps.

Different types of glasses you need and why

Here’s a list of all the different types of glasses you will need, understand their use, and mix and match them to build the perfect home bar!

Rocks glasses

Think of any drink that is served with ice and needs slow dilution. While the bar expert will say these work best for whiskeys, I find them perfect for serving buttermilk and orange juice as well.



Martini glasses

These fancy tall-stem glasses with open cone tops are perfect for serving chilled drinks that do not need any ice. So mocktails that you have pre-made and stored in the fridge, or soda out of a can, but you want to serve them a little fancy. And of course, perfect for a martini!



Wine glasses

Wine glasses come in two bowl sizes. The wider ones are used for red wines, while the narrower ones are meant for rosée wines and white wines. Another great glass that can help you serve juices at home to your guests.

Champagne flutes

Slim and tall, these are the prettiest glasses you can own. They are also perfect for welcome drinks and champagne toasts, but also for hanging in your open glass racks because they look premium and fancy!

Highball glasses

These are the must-have glasses every home and bar needs. Sometimes you do not ned a fancy glass with a fancy stem but just a tall glass that does its job! So when in doubt, pour into a highball glass!

Shot glasses

From shots of your favourite drink to amla shots! These glasses are a must-have all day long. I personally love serving chutneys, cheese dips and chocolate pour-over sauces in them as well. If a glass can do 5 things and do them all well. Then it’s the perfect add-on for my glassware collection.

Beer glasses

A quintessentials in every home bar. But also great for milkshakes! They come with thick walls and sturdy handles, which make them easy to use and maintain. Perfect add-on for weekend brunches at home!

Building your glassware collection should be a fun process. Do not buy everything at once. Go slow and trust your usage and instincts to guide your needs. We do not all need everything, but we also need a lot of these glasses to host better, drink better, and have nicer pictures to post!

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.