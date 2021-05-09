Have a skill? Collect funds for Covid relief, say creative souls pan India

The pandemic has ignited a drive in ordinary citizens to help out those with whatever resources they can. If you don’t have the medical knowledge, no worries! Learn from the creative souls who are raising funds for Covid relief in exchange for their skills. To do their bit, people from all walks of life — artists, writers, musicians — are coming forward to pitch in, in their own ways.

Take for instance Divya Gupta, a Bengaluru-based illustrator, who put up a post on social media offering to make portraits of people and their pets, to support charities working for Covid-19 relief. She is elated at the response , “I listed a few organisations where people could donate, and then send the proof of it to me. Whenever someone approaches me with a request, I draw a customised portrait for them, and the money they give, goes straight to relief work. But I didn’t expect the kind of response I have received! Even from abroad people have reached out to me, and some have donated multiple times!”

Gupta has 30 portraits lined up for this week, on the completion of which she plans to restart the initiative. “I asked for a donation of ₹1,500. I know it’s a drop in the ocean right now, but whatever we can do, we must do. Plus this process is mutually beneficial; it makes me hone my craft instead of doomscrolling all day,” adds Gupta.

For Delhi-based Moulshri Mohan, who works in the development sector, the aim is to raise funds for volunteer led relief fundraisers. “I’m offering an essay review service for people applying to undergraduate and Master’s programs abroad, in exchange for donations of ₹2500 or $100 and above. A friend of mine has joined me in this initiative, and she is also offering case interview preparation sessions,” explains Mohan, adding, “So far I’ve raised around ₹35,000 but I definitely want to raise more, and have the bandwidth to take on more essay reviews. I realised however that people generally write essays later in the year, so I’ve also let people know they can donate now and have me review their essays later.”

Music lovers can also get their hands on exclusive compilation of unreleased music from some of electronic music community’s best names. This will be compiled by Goa-based Arjun Vagale, a DJ and music producer. He says: “The idea of the compilation came about as I was feeling completely helpless looking at what’s going on in the country. The only way I can contribute is via my music, my art form. So I got a bunch of friends together and in a matter of two days we put together this compilation in aid of the Hemkunt Foundation. We have so far raised close to ₹2, 00,000. My aim was to put this project out as soon as possible so that we can start generating funds immediately. Every rupee that’s donated, helps save a life!”

