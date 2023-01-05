Home decor guide to achieve 'balance' when it comes to revamping spaces

Balance is multifold, it stems from understanding people, their needs, how they live their life and finding that imbalance that possibly needs amends. It’s not just enough to identify balance in spaces but it’s necessary to understand which aspects of one’s life needs balance, the most common being the work–life (play) balance and how that defines the spaces one lives in.

Balance is where one can create a certain sanctuary for themselves - space where one can recharge their batteries, be themselves, do their thing. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Siddharth Sirohi, Founder of Baro Design, suggested, “It doesn’t necessarily need to be a living room or bedroom or bathroom. That created space or corner in one’s home is sacred. How we live vs what the space needs is a constant debate. Very few people talk about why their life has or can be improved by adding a certain bed or sofa or table in their home, the concrete sense of improving their life by adding specific elements that nurture a space instead of just adding an aesthetic value.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Reshma Chhabria, Founder and Creative Head at HIIH, recommended, “When designing a space, creating a balance is all about creating spaces that are relaxing and calming while fulfilling their very purpose. It is achieved by the arrangement of the furniture and fixtures while combining colors, shapes and textures that perfectly harmonize with each other.”

According to her, there are several ways in which this can be achieved for a space and these include;

Starting with creating perfectly symmetrical layouts and arrangements to creating spaces with proportions and elements that focus on visual weight, scale and texture.

Using well coordinated colors is equally as important while creating a balance in the space.

The colour of walls should be kept in mind and co-related with the color of furnishings and accessories.

Another major aspect is the play with various heights, for example, if you have a low chair and side table with a low vase, adding a tall lamp on the backdrop creates the perfect story.

The same can be applied with just accessories. Generally, one can never go wrong if a 3:1 ratio is used, for example again, if on one side of the shelf/table you place three vases of varying heights, a single larger statement piece on the other side balances it out, eventually creating an interesting visual.

Creating negative spaces (breathing room) is a must do. Sometimes some corners or patches of space need nothing at all.

Let the eye roam through a space, if it brings a smile, you have achieved balance.

Interior Designer Misbah Kapadia, Founder and Curator of Design Konstruct, advised, “Add more bright colours, lights etc while revamping the residential space as it will make everything look very lively. Use airy fabrics that allow air to pass and build a lighter ambiance at home. A minimal sleek, seamless design devoid of any visual clutter is something I would recommend for a low-maintenance design. This helps the spaces to have better functionality and a comfortable user experience. To be more functionally efficient and have multi-utility is a primary requirement in today’s day and age.”

She shared some small tips we can keep in mind while doing our interiors:

Organize and declutter - Declutter the space and simply rearrange the pieces in your house, this will give a fresh look to the whole setup. Less clutter will open up and brighten a room, giving it a more comfort and peaceful feel.

Add a refreshing look with plants for a natural revamp - If you feel like your space is very restraining or non-natural, you can bring nature into your house with indoor plants that will help you uplift the mood of the room.

Add accessories - Accessories play a vital role in breaking up wide-open surfaces, fill the blank spaces with Vintage pieces, new frames, pots, colourful cushions, lights, lamps and candles make it look more cheerful and bright.

Add a fresh coat of paint - A new coat of paint can open up a space and create the impression of more room, just by being cleaner and brighter giving it an updated look.

Add mirrors in every room to make a space feel brighter because they bounce the light around the room.