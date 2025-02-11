Home decor, interior design tips: 5 solid wood must-haves for a chic and timeless living room

Luxury and beauty should embody your living room as it is where you host guests, read or relax with family. It is the most important area in your house hence, it needs to be appealing. From Drab to Fab: Elevate Your Living Room with These Solid Wood Styling Tricks.(Image by House Design)

A good strategy is layering solid wood furniture with other pieces that have accents or details that are eye-catching. Solid wood furniture will never be out of style due to its incredible and timeless beauty alongside its versatility.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO at Saraf Furniture, suggested tips to make your living room more appealing through the solid wood essentials and assembling techniques -

1. Statement solid wood sofa

A sofa is often the centerpiece of any living room, and choosing one with a solid wood frame ensures durability and timeless appeal. To ensure adaptability, choose coverings in off-white, dark cream, or light gray. For eye-catching contrast, pair it with cushions that have bold patterns or metallic accents.

2. Coffee table with storage

You can use solid wood coffee tables as a stylish interior piece or a handy records holder. Look for tables that are intricately carved or have a unique design, as they will add character to your interior. To make them more functional, get designs that have built-in storage where you can keep your magazines, remotes or even blankets. Both polished and distressed tables can seamlessly blend into the modern or vintage decor.

3. Accent chairs that stand out

You can never go wrong with a set of accent chairs, as they add functionality and style to your living space. Look for wooden chairs that come in textured or patterned fabric, as they will add elegance to the living room. Whether it’s a modern style mid-century design or an old classic armchair, accent chairs always provide extra seating space and refine the entire room's aesthetic.

4. Layered rugs for depth

Rugs are essential when it comes to making the living room elements blend well together. To achieve a more defined ambient, layering rugs is an effective yet simple technique. Start with a large, monochrome base and layer it with a smaller, patterned, or colorful rug. It is perfectly complemented by the cozy and gentle feel of the tones of solid wood furniture.

5. Shelving and display units

To store or display pieces that matter to you the most like books, decor, or personal souvenirs, solid wood shelves or display units are essential. Consider open shelving for a more airy feel, or a cabinet design with glass fronts for a polished look. Modular units can also keep the space neat and organized while meeting your changing needs.