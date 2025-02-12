Home makeover alert! These interior decor and design trends will rule 2025

When preparing for a home makeover, it is always a must to make the modern and elegant living room appealing. Living space trends for 2025 integrate the warmth of wood, giving the whole place a sophisticated yet inviting feel. In other words, the 2025 trend for living rooms comprises a wide array of wooden decor and art work pieces. Forget cold interiors! These cosy home decor and design trends are a must-have for 2025.(File Photo)

The resurgence of wood in living spaces helps blend modern interiors with nature. From coffee tables to intricate fireplace mantles to vertical wooden wall panels, the application of wood in design is endless.

Softer elements like wooden chandeliers, coupled with accent lights, improve the vibe of the space through a comforting glow on cold winter evenings. Furthermore, having upholstered sofas with wooden frames improves comfort as well as style and this makes them a must-have for chic interiors.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vipul Khanna, Co-Founder of Posh Pitara, shared, “Accent and furniture pieces made from natural wood tones always add to the warmth of the room and tend to create the right backdrop that everyone searches for during the winter season. The art serves the vital purpose of telling a particular story that appeals to the viewer all the while blending with the wooden aesthetics.”

He revealed, “Of late, Pichwai hand-painted art has become a prevailing trend. Pichwai, which originates from India’s Rajasthan, is a form of painting depicting Lord Krishna amidst nature – a representation of rich heritage. When mounted on or framed against walls, these works of art become splendid centerpieces competing for the attention of those in the living room. On the other hand, handpainted Pichwai combines the rustic style with wood in a beautiful chilling area, establishing a welcome mixture of elegance and homey aesthetics.”

According to Vipul Khanna, while combining gives the space a cozy yet chic vibe, it may be an accent wall with a large Pichwai art piece or a few framed artworks here and there. He suggested, “Add layered cushions, soft throw blankets and unobtrusive light fixtures for a perfect winter bolthole. This time round, you should make sure to use a bit of earthy Pichwai hand paint that speaks luxury but also make sure it is combined with other classic elements in the room such as wooden gentry.”

Such artistic wooden Pichwai elements help merge furnishing and decoration to achieve a tell-worthy artistic look. The hand-painted pieces spread in such heritage rich paintings compliment wooden accents, allowing for the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary appeal.

Along with plush cushions, soft throws and low-key lighting, such pieces help evoke a warmth filled sanctuary. As the season changes, these wooden trends take form and ensure living rooms are stylish while capturing seasonal comfort and luxury.