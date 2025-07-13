Home makeover hacks: 2 stylish ways to elevate your space, depending on your commitment

Home interior upgrades typically fall into two broad categories: those that revolve around decor choices and others that involve structural changes. The first type of upgrade are mostly decor choices; they are easier, time-efficient, and simple to implement. They refresh the look of a space without the fear of any long-term commitment. It’s like swapping out cushions or tabletop trinkets based on the changing season's colour palette. Small pops of colour with decor instantly jazz up your interiors.(Shutterstock)

But the latter category is directed more towards foundational upgrades, changes that require thorough planning and an understanding of materials that form the base of the interiors. This includes big changes like floor finishes to wall treatments. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to further unpack these two categories.

No-renovation decor fixes

No-renovation decor fixes are easy to implement as they don't require a big budget. These typically include small yet thoughtful changes that give the space a new look. A complete no-renovation upgrade can be done over a single weekend. This category is more styling-centric, rather than big, irreversible structural changes.

Shrutee Jain, Co-Founder of Studio Abrash, shared 5 easy tips for a no-renovation home upgrade:

1. Refresh your soft furnishings for an instant update

Simple swap of sofa cushion with something new helps to bring in fresh energy to the space. (Shutterstock)

Swapping out your cushions, throws and curtains is one of the easiest ways to introduce a fresh colour palette or seasonal vibe into your home.

Opt for breathable cottons and linens in summer-friendly shades like sage green, butter yellow or sky blue. Layer in contrasting prints or textures perhaps stripes mixed with florals to add a playful touch.

This simple change can make your living room or bedroom feel brighter and more curated, without altering the structure of the space.

2. Anchor your room with a well-chosen rug

Rug helps to anchor the space, offering both visual and tactile energy.(Shutterstock)

It’s easy to overlook your rug, but swapping it out can completely shift the energy of a space without any major effort.

If your room feels a little tired or unfinished, try rolling out a rug that brings in a fresh colour palette, a lighter texture for summer, or an interesting pattern to anchor your furniture.

Even layering a smaller rug over your existing one can add depth and personality.

3. Restyle your surfaces and shelves

Decorate the tabletops well. Potted plants are one of the good options.(Shutterstock)

It’s easy for coffee tables, bookshelves and consoles to become clutter catchers. Take some time to edit what’s on display. Remove everything, then thoughtfully curate your surfaces.

Stack a few favourite books, add a wavy vase or a glassed candle, and incorporate natural textures like wood or ceramic.

Aim for balance group items in odd numbers and leave some negative space so the arrangement feels calm and intentional.

This styling reset can transform overlooked surfaces into conversation pieces.

4. Upgrade your lighting layers

Lighting changes the look of the space, whether it is a floor lamp or a table lamp.(Shutterstock)

If you’ve been relying solely on overhead lighting, add in layers like a warm-toned floor lamp in a dark corner, a statement table lamp on your sideboard, or a few candles for a cosy glow.

Even something as simple as switching your bulbs from cool white to warm yellow can instantly make a space feel more welcoming.

Lighting is one of the quickest ways to shift the mood of your home.

5. Bring in flowers

Keep flowers in unexpected places, like kitchen.(Shutterstock)

Pick up a bunch of wildflowers from your local market or even clip a few branches or blooms from your garden.

Arrange them loosely in mismatched vases, pitchers, or empty glass bottles, no fancy styling required.

Place them somewhere unexpected, your kitchen counter, the bathroom shelf, or your bedside table. Even a single stem in a ceramic cup can lift the mood of a space. The goal isn’t to create a perfect arrangement; it's to bring a little life, softness, and spontaneity indoors.

Materials that make permanent upgrades chic

When wood and marble coexist, the space looks uniquely beautiful.(Shutterstock)

Now that you are aware of the temporary glow-ups, let's also take a closer look at upgrades meant for the long term. The first priority in planning permanent design changes is selecting the right materials, ones as they set the tone. Not always a single material need to dominate the space.

Speaking more about how different material can lead the visual interest of a space, Devika Khosla, Creative Director, The Works Interiors, said, “When interiors bring together contrasting materials, such as rugged stone, rich wood, and soft fabrics, light becomes the quiet force that ties it all together. It softens stark edges, highlights natural textures, and ensures no single element overpowers the space.”

Further lighting ties up the finishing, as she added, ”Soft wall lights can counterbalance dense finishes, while concealed lighting can give heavy materials a feeling of lift. Thoughtful lighting isn’t just about illumination-it’s about balance, mood, and spatial clarity."

Similarly, wood and marble make for a timeless pairing that brings both contrast and cohesion into interiors. Ramesh Bhandari, Director, A-Class Marble, explained this and added, “Marble contrasts beautifully with natural wood accents in furniture or decor. The cool, smooth surface of stone complements the warmth and texture of wood, creating a dynamic interplay in the room.”

Lastly, if you are leaning towards wood as the sole primary material in the space, it can work just as well. As Akhilesh Chitlangia, Managing Director & CEO of Duroply Industries Limited, said, “Wood introduces a sense of warmth and depth that enhances the character of any interior. Its natural grain and tonal richness bring a quiet rhythm to spaces, creating harmony when placed alongside materials like stone, glass, or metal. As a tabletop, wood offers both durability and visual softness. When used for cabinets, wood provides texture that elevates everyday utility. Wood-crafted wall panels and ceiling features can add layers of visual interest while also improving acoustics. ”

So, whether you are looking for instant glow-ups with quick decor changes that can be done over a weekend, or you are ready for bigger structural upgrades that require planning and long-term vision, you need to first understand if they align with your style, schedule and commitment level.