HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 1

#ArtAttack
What: Realms of Peace
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 1 to 5
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: August 1
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#CineCall
What: Yours Truly, Sreedharan
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 1
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
