Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 1

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 1

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 01, 2023 12:47 AM IST

The day of August 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Need some #TuesdayMotivation? We hear you! Check out all that you can explore in the city to energise yourself! When visiting these events, don’t forget to tag us using #DelhiJunction in your stories.

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 1
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 1

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 1
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 1

What: Realms of Peace

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 1 to 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 1
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 1

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 1

Timing: 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#CineCall

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 1
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 1

What: Yours Truly, Sreedharan

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

worry when it’s Monday for we are here to sort your day, and the week ahead! Check out all that you can explore in NCR, today:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out