HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 13

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 13, 2023 12:35 AM IST

The day of August 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Just before you get into planning for the week ahead, let’s sort your Sunday! Take cues from here:

#JustForLaughs

What: Untouchable by Manjeet Sarkar

Where: Happy High, 119, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

When: August 13

Timings: 8pm and 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

What: Under the Mask

Where: Art Magnum, 60/2c, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Yusuf Sarai

When: July 28 to August 14

Timing: 11am to 2pm

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

What: Hip Hop Bloc Party ft DJ Ash

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, Janpath

When: August 13

Timing: 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

What: Wedding Syrup

Where: Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Sectopr 10, Rohini

When: August 13 and 14

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rohini West (Red Line)

Entry: Free

#CineCall

What: G20 Film Festival | Robuste

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 13

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: Akbar The Great Nahin Rahe

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 13

Timing: 4pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

