HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 17
The day of August 17 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Who needs the countdown to weekend when the line-up on Thursday is so lit! Check it out:
#JustForLaughs
What: Punchliners Host To Roast ft Jeeveshu Ahluwalia
Where: Connaught Clubhouse, 54, Atul Grove Road, Janpath
When: August 17
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Swar Samarpan
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre
When: August 17
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#ArtAttack
What: Shanti Dave: Neither Earth, Nor Sky
Where: DAG, 22A, Janpath Road, Windsor Place
When: July 15 to September 10
Timing: 10.30am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Patloon
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: August 17
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.insider.in
#StepUp
What: Monsoon Festival of Dance | Recitals by Sudip Kumar Ghosh (Manipuri) & Arunima Ghosh (Odissi)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 17
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
