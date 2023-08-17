HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 18
#StepUp
What: Monsoon Festival of Dance | Recitals by Nayanika Ghosh (Kathak) and Bhadra Sinha & Gayathri Sharma (Bharatanatyam)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 18
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Gurdas Maan Live
Where: Studio XO, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: August 18
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Ab Hai Apki Bari ft Inder Sahani
Where: Comedy County, HA-109, Vishwakarma Road, Sector 104, Noida
When: August 18
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 81 (Aqua Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Meraki
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate
When: August 18 to 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Doosra Aadmi Doosri Aurat.
Where: The Blank Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg
When: August 18
Timing: 7.15pm
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Jazzba — Rakhi & Teej Special
Where: Seven Seas Hotel, 12, Mangalam Place, Sector 3, Rohini
When: August 18
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)
Entry: Free
