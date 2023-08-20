HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 20
The day of August 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Sunday isn’t just about sitting back and relaxing. From Pineapple Fest to Rabindra Sangeet — there’s a lot to explore and show your A-game at being social! Check out all the cool events we’ve curated for you.
#StepUp
What: Swarna Saroja | Bharatanatyam recital
Where: Tamil Sangam, Sector 6, RK Puram
When: August 20
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Munirka (Magenta Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Confluence | Global poetry & Rabindra Sangeet
Where: Amaltas, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 20
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Vipul Goyal — Unleashed
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: August 20
Timing: 5.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Reflecting the Self
Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: August 18 to 28
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Kali Shalwar
Where: Alliance Francaise, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: August 20
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Meghalaya Pineapple Fest 2023
Where: Dilli Haat, INA
When: August 18 to 20
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
Entry: ₹20
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction
- Topics
- Sunday
- Rabindra Sangeet