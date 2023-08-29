HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 29
The day of August 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Let it be a #TransformationTuesday as we take you on a ride to feel the city’s culture vibe!
#CineCall
What: Susman | Dir Shyam Benegal
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 29
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.habitatworld.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Gangsters — A Standup Comedy Show
Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, 68, Satya Niketan
When: August 29
Timing: 9.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Sleeping in the Bed of Salt
Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Centre, New Friends Colony
When: August 26 to September 30
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: State Handloom Expo 2023
Where: Central Cottage Industries Emporium, Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan, Janpath
When: August 17 to 30
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
