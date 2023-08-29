News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 29

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 29

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 29, 2023 12:24 AM IST

The day of August 29 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Let it be a #TransformationTuesday as we take you on a ride to feel the city’s culture vibe!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 29
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 29

#CineCall

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 29
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 29

What: Susman | Dir Shyam Benegal

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 29

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: www.habitatworld.com

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 29
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 29

What: Gangsters — A Standup Comedy Show

Where: Nerds of Comedy Studio, 68, Satya Niketan

When: August 29

Timing: 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 29
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 29

What: Sleeping in the Bed of Salt

Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Centre, New Friends Colony

When: August 26 to September 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Sukhdev Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 29
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 29

What: State Handloom Expo 2023

Where: Central Cottage Industries Emporium, Jawahar Vyapar Bhawan, Janpath

When: August 17 to 30

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out