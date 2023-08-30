News / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 30

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 30

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 30, 2023 01:35 AM IST

The day of August 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Wondering what to do after having tied the rakhi? Continue to enjoy the festive vibe with cultural events that you can witness in the city today!

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 30
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 30

#JustForLaughs

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 30
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 30

What: Bagghe Bille — Standup Comedy & Poetry

Where: Chat Gully Studio, 1, Basement, Hauz Khas Village

When: August 30

Timing: 5pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 30
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 30

What: Manzil The Band Performing Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: August 30

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#ArtAttack

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 30
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 30

What: Beauties of Lucknow

Where: Museo Camera Centre for Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: August 20 to September 3

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase III

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 30
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 30

What: Rakhi Bazaar

Where: East Delhi Mall, 1, Kaushambi Road, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad

When: August 25 - 31

Timing: 12pm to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Anand Vihar (Blue and Pink Lines)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out