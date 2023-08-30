HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 30
The day of August 30 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Wondering what to do after having tied the rakhi? Continue to enjoy the festive vibe with cultural events that you can witness in the city today!
#JustForLaughs
What: Bagghe Bille — Standup Comedy & Poetry
Where: Chat Gully Studio, 1, Basement, Hauz Khas Village
When: August 30
Timing: 5pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Manzil The Band Performing Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: August 30
Timing: 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Beauties of Lucknow
Where: Museo Camera Centre for Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: August 20 to September 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Phase III
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Rakhi Bazaar
Where: East Delhi Mall, 1, Kaushambi Road, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad
When: August 25 - 31
Timing: 12pm to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Anand Vihar (Blue and Pink Lines)
Entry: Free
