HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on August 5

ByHTC, New Delhi
Aug 04, 2023 11:22 PM IST

The day of August 5 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Saturday hai toh party toh banti hai! But before you step into the party mode, here’s presenting you all that’s happening in the city, which you must check out before planning to make the most of your day ahead.

#ArtAttack

What: Where do I belong... home. heart. history.

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: August 2 to 10

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue and Violet Lines)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Rajat Chauhan Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: August 5

Timing: 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Bollywood Anthem ft Ali Merchant

Where: Mic Drop, M4, South Extension II

When: August 5

Timing: 10pm

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

Entry: www.insider.in

#FleaSpree

What: Teej & Rakhi Festive Edit

Where: Unitech Uniworld Gardens I, Sector 47, Gurugram

When: August 5

Timing: 4pm to 11pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: Free

#Staged

What: Dramatised Reading | Begum Barve & Seven Steps Around Fire

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 5

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

