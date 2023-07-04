Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 4

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 4

ByHTC
Jul 04, 2023 02:18 PM IST

The evening of July 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Nothing could possibly be exciting when it’s just the second day of the week i.e. Tuesday. Correction: Here’s all that will uplift your spirits:

#JustForLaughs

What: Anubhav Singh Bassi — New Material

Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: July 4

Timing: 7.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#TuneIn

What: Karoake Night

Where: Auro Bar and Kitchen, Sri Aurobindo Marg

When: July 4

Timing: 6pm to 1am

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)

Entry: Free

#ArtAttack

What: A Sacred Path: Seeking True Happiness

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28

When: July 4

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 on the Rapid Metro

Entry: Free

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2023 HindustanTimes
Sign out