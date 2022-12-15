'Idam', an exhibition for Malayali artists begins at Kochi-Muziris Biennale

'Idam', an exhibition of contemporary works of art exclusively for Malayali artists began at Ernakulam Durbar Art Gallery on Wednesday as part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB). Conceptualised by well-known artists and curators Jiji Scaria, Radha Gomathy and P S Jalaja, the exhibition at the 5th edition of the Biennale consists of 200 works of art created by 34 contemporary artists, including 16 women.

The exhibition gives space for installations that use modern possibilities, including multimedia, sculptures of differing aspects, paintings and photographs arranged in varying order, the organisers said. "Artists have the capability to overcome personal sufferings and transform their experiences through art to different creations which can be witnessed in Idam," Jalaja said. (Also read: Artist Viraj Khanna explores complexities of human nature through textile art )

She said a diverse range of artists who have overcome or still struggling with various social, political and personal challenges are taking part in the exhibition. "I feel this is the merit of Idam. When constant setbacks transform into survival, it gifts something beautiful through art," she said.

Gomathy likened 'Idam' to a space that resembles a kaleidoscope in which coloured pieces of glasses come together to bring out an amazing visual treat. Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari, Kerala Lalithakala Akademi chairperson Murali Cheeroth and secretary Balamuralikrishnan honoured the curators.

The exhibition will continue till curtains fall on the Biennale on April 10. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 12 inaugurated the 5th edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the country's largest contemporary art exhibition here. With the theme 'In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire', the amalgam of cosmopolitan art and culture this time will feature 200 major creative projects of 90 artists from over 24 countries that will be exhibited at 14 venues till April 10, the organisers said.

The Students' Biennale, encouraging young talents, and the Art By Children, aimed at reaching out to school students, will run parallel to the main event, they said. Besides the main venues, Aspinwall House and Pepper House, the exhibition of artworks and installations will be held at TKM Warehouse, Dutch Warehouse, Kashi Art Cafe, Kashi Town House and David Hall, all in and around Fort Kochi.

The Durbar Hall Art Gallery in the heart of Ernakulam city is also a Biennale venue, where nearly 150 creative artworks of 34 of the finest contemporary artists in the state will be displayed. The KMB was launched in 2012 and this year marks the 10th anniversary of the biennial event.

The fifth edition, originally scheduled in 2020 and postponed twice due to the Covid pandemic, is finally being realised in a grand manner. The fourth edition in 2018 saw over six lakh art enthusiasts from across the world calling it as one of the top international art destinations.

