India Design Id Mumbai edition: Heritage meets modernity at this 2025 design gala in BKC

Victorian Gothic architecture blending with Indian aesthetics makes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus iconic. But, Bambai meri jaan, is where such timeless design sensibilities happily co-exist with Modern and Post-modern architectural styles. It’s thus exciting to witness The Age of Design Syncretism, which is the curatorial theme of India Design ID Mumbai 2025-26. A work by atelier Ashiesh Shah, which will be exhibited at the event.

Celebrating the confluence of heritage and modernity, will be an ecstatic display of craftsmanship through design, artistic installations, and luxury products. There will be different pavilions such as Experience, Editions, Design, ID Collectible, and Installations at the intersection of design and creativity.

Andre Teoman Studio x Scarlet Splendour's work on display.

As part of the special projects, the spotlight will be on Neo Deco that reimagines the spirit of Mumbai’s iconic Art Deco. Among the 40 contemporary pieces featured here will be Maske Console by Puru Das of DeMuro Das. “The exhibit embodies the essence of Art Deco while avoiding pastiche. It’s bold geometry and hand-textured bronze base evokes the movement’s theatricality,” explains Puru.

Alongside these, there will be segments such as Symposium. In addition, more than 120 Indian and international luxury brands will unveil their latest collections in furniture, décor, lighting, and interiors.

Misha Bains, fair director, explains, “We try to bring novelties to each edition that we host, year on year. But yes, when we decided to bring an iteration of ID to Mumbai (after Delhi), we wanted to have a focus on product design and with an intent to promote craftsmanship and collaborations.”

Extending design into the world of culinary, this event will have bespoke tasting menus and design-inspired pop-ups, too. Sounds delicious, designwise!

Catch It Live

What: India Design ID Mumbai

Where: Jio World Garden, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

When: September 26 to 28

Timing: 11am to 8pm

