IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Indian boy receives 'heartfelt' from PM Modi for stencil portrait
Saran Sasikumar, a class IX student in Dubai, created a six-layered stencil portrait of Modi, to mark Republic Day on January 26.(Twitter)
Saran Sasikumar, a class IX student in Dubai, created a six-layered stencil portrait of Modi, to mark Republic Day on January 26.(Twitter)
art culture

Indian boy receives 'heartfelt' from PM Modi for stencil portrait

A 14-year-old Indian body in the UAE is over the moon after Prime Minister Narendra wrote him a 'heartfelt' letter of thanks for a painting of himself by the teenager.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:27 PM IST

A 14-year-old Indian body in the UAE is over the moon after Prime Minister Narendra wrote him a 'heartfelt' letter of thanks for a painting of himself by the teenager, according to a media report on Monday.

Saran Sasikumar, a class IX student in Dubai, created a six-layered stencil portrait of Modi, to mark Republic Day on January 26, the Gulf News reported.

Sasikumar, whose family is from Kerala, sent the portrait to Modi via External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan, who had visited the UAE in January.

In the letter, Modi said: "Art is an effective medium to express our innermost thoughts and emotions and connect our imagination to creativity. The portrait drawn by you reflects your undying commitment and dedication to painting, as well as your love and affection for the nation.

"I am sure that you will take your artistic skills to higher levels of excellence in the years to come. May you continue to draw many more beautiful portraits and at the same time, excel in the academic sphere. Best wishes for a bright and successful future." A scanned version of the letter, bearing Modi's signature is available on Twitter, posted on Sasikumar's account.

In reply, Sasikumar wrote on Twitter: "Thanks a million to honourable @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi for his kind words in this letter appreciating my painting. This is a big motivation and source of inspiration for budding artists like me."

Speaking to Gulf News, Sasikumar said stencil art is his passion and that he has made over a hundred portraits. He said the letter from Modi would always remain special as the prime minister's hardwork is an inspiration for him.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
stencil art
Close
Saran Sasikumar, a class IX student in Dubai, created a six-layered stencil portrait of Modi, to mark Republic Day on January 26.(Twitter)
Saran Sasikumar, a class IX student in Dubai, created a six-layered stencil portrait of Modi, to mark Republic Day on January 26.(Twitter)
art culture

Indian boy receives 'heartfelt' from PM Modi for stencil portrait

PTI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:27 PM IST
A 14-year-old Indian body in the UAE is over the moon after Prime Minister Narendra wrote him a 'heartfelt' letter of thanks for a painting of himself by the teenager.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An art handler poses with "Girl With a Balloon" by Banksy, in front of "Alphabet" by Sir Peter Blake, as preparations take place at Bonhams auction house ahead of their British Cool art sale, in London, Britain, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
An art handler poses with "Girl With a Balloon" by Banksy, in front of "Alphabet" by Sir Peter Blake, as preparations take place at Bonhams auction house ahead of their British Cool art sale, in London, Britain, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
art culture

Banksy's balloon girl and Kate Moss photo top bill at London art sale

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:23 PM IST
A print of "Girl With Balloon" by Banksy and a photograph of supermodel Kate Moss are among top attractions in a sale this week celebrating 70 years of British art.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Spelling Bee to go virtual, finalists will gather at Walt Disney World(Twitter/HuberSPSD)
National Spelling Bee to go virtual, finalists will gather at Walt Disney World(Twitter/HuberSPSD)
art culture

National Spelling Bee to go virtual, finalists will gather at Walt Disney World

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:53 PM IST
  • Though last year's competition was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Scripps National Spelling Bee will return this year but virtually with preliminary rounds in mid-June, the semifinals on June 27 and finalists to gather at Walt Disney World in Florida
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bare Necessities: How to Live a Zero Waste Life(Instagram)
Bare Necessities: How to Live a Zero Waste Life(Instagram)
art culture

Bare Necessities: Book shows how to lead sustainable lifestyle in India

PTI, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:46 PM IST
A "one-stop guide" on how to move towards a more sustainable lifestyle in India, "Bare Necessities: How to Live a Zero Waste Life", published by Penguin, is written by environmentalist Sahar Mansoor and sustainability consultant Tim De Ridder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kabir Bedi(Instagram)
Kabir Bedi(Instagram)
art culture

Stories I Must Tell: Kabir Bedi to 'pour heart into' his memoir

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Kabir Bedi, 75, says he has "poured my heart into this book (Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor) about my turbulent professional and emotional life and I have told it with raw emotional honesty".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jim Carrey(Instagram)
Jim Carrey(Instagram)
art culture

To 'reclaim a little neurological bandwidth', Jim Carrey halts political comics

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:04 PM IST
American actor and comedian Jim Carrey took to Twitter to share a drawing of himself standing in a doorway with his arms outstretched and a caption that read "... in case I don't see ya...," - reminiscent of a catchphrase from 'The Truman Show'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk's art book, The Lost Soul, hits bookstores(Twitter/7StoriesPress/tokarczuk_olga)
Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk's art book, The Lost Soul, hits bookstores(Twitter/7StoriesPress/tokarczuk_olga)
art culture

Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk's art book, The Lost Soul, hits bookstores

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk experiments with form and translates The Lost Soul, from Polish to English and merged with illustrations to produce a picture book to attract readers of various ages and backgrounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
art culture

Italy taps German archaeologist to oversee Pompeii ruins

AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Pompeii is still revealing its ancient mysteries, centuries after a volcanic eruption destroyed the Roman city and is one of Italy’s most popular tourist sites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sexist tea mugs leave a sour taste in China (Unsplash)
Sexist tea mugs leave a sour taste in China (Unsplash)
art culture

Chinese tea shop apologises for cups and teabags sporting sexist slogans

Reuters, Shanghai
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:33 AM IST
A large chain of tea shops in China was handing out tea cups and tea bags sporting sexist slogans. This action sparked massive outrage on the internet and, as a result, the company apologised and stopped giving them out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajnath Singh calls Hunar Haat an opportunity of 'vocal for local' amid Covid-19(Twitter/NCM_GoI)
Rajnath Singh calls Hunar Haat an opportunity of 'vocal for local' amid Covid-19(Twitter/NCM_GoI)
art culture

Rajnath Singh calls Hunar Haat an opportunity of 'vocal for local' amid Covid-19

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Stating that Hunar Haat is doing branding of the traditional legacy of artisans, craftsmen and playing an important role in Aatmnirbhar Bharat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that it has turned the coronavirus pandemic into an opportunity for 'vocal for local'
READ FULL STORY
Close
The artist reportedly spent $350,000 of his own money to create the 3.5-ton bronze beast that came to symbolize the resilience of the U.S. economy after a 1987 stock market crash.(REUTERS)
The artist reportedly spent $350,000 of his own money to create the 3.5-ton bronze beast that came to symbolize the resilience of the U.S. economy after a 1987 stock market crash.(REUTERS)
art culture

Manhattan's Charging Bull sculptor Arturo Di Modica dies at 80

AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The artist who sculpted Charging Bull, the bronze statue in New York which became an iconic symbol of Wall Street, has died in his hometown in Sicily at age 80. Arturo Di Modica died at his home in Vittoria on Friday evening, the town said in a statement on Saturday. Di Modica had been ill for some time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The artist reportedly spent $350,000 of his own money to create the 3.5-ton bronze beast that came to symbolize the resilience of the U.S. economy after a 1987 stock market crash.(Wikimedia Commons )
The artist reportedly spent $350,000 of his own money to create the 3.5-ton bronze beast that came to symbolize the resilience of the U.S. economy after a 1987 stock market crash.(Wikimedia Commons )
art culture

Arturo Di Modica, sculptor of Wall Street bull, dies at 80

AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:27 AM IST
The artist who sculpted Charging Bull, the bronze statue in New York which became an iconic symbol of Wall Street, has died in his hometown in Sicily at age 80.
READ FULL STORY
Close
J&amp;K: Two-day winter carnival begins in Pahalgam(Twitter/JandKTourism)
J&K: Two-day winter carnival begins in Pahalgam(Twitter/JandKTourism)
art culture

Jammu and Kashmir: Pahalgam organises winter carnival to attract tourists

PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:30 AM IST
A two-day winter carnival has been organised in the famous resort of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in an attempt to revive the tourism. The carnival has colourful activities, including cultural programmes, display of art and craft, live painting and calligraphy both by amateurs and professionals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It’s uncertain when the Paris museum will reopen, after being closed on Oct. 30 in line with the French government’s virus containment measures.(Unsplash)
It’s uncertain when the Paris museum will reopen, after being closed on Oct. 30 in line with the French government’s virus containment measures.(Unsplash)
art culture

Powdering sleeping beauty's nose: Virus eases Louvre works

AP, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The 518-year-old Mona Lisa has seen many things in her life on a wall, but rarely this: Almost four months with no Louvre visitors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minister said that the event has provided employment opportunities to more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists yet.(ANI)
The minister said that the event has provided employment opportunities to more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and artists yet.(ANI)
art culture

600 artisans to participate in 26th edition of 'Hunar Haat'

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that more than 600 artisans and craftsmen are participating in the 26th 'Hunar Haat' organised by Union Ministry of Minority Affairs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP