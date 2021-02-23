Indian boy receives 'heartfelt' from PM Modi for stencil portrait
A 14-year-old Indian body in the UAE is over the moon after Prime Minister Narendra wrote him a 'heartfelt' letter of thanks for a painting of himself by the teenager, according to a media report on Monday.
Saran Sasikumar, a class IX student in Dubai, created a six-layered stencil portrait of Modi, to mark Republic Day on January 26, the Gulf News reported.
Sasikumar, whose family is from Kerala, sent the portrait to Modi via External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan, who had visited the UAE in January.
In the letter, Modi said: "Art is an effective medium to express our innermost thoughts and emotions and connect our imagination to creativity. The portrait drawn by you reflects your undying commitment and dedication to painting, as well as your love and affection for the nation.
"I am sure that you will take your artistic skills to higher levels of excellence in the years to come. May you continue to draw many more beautiful portraits and at the same time, excel in the academic sphere. Best wishes for a bright and successful future." A scanned version of the letter, bearing Modi's signature is available on Twitter, posted on Sasikumar's account.
In reply, Sasikumar wrote on Twitter: "Thanks a million to honourable @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi for his kind words in this letter appreciating my painting. This is a big motivation and source of inspiration for budding artists like me."
Speaking to Gulf News, Sasikumar said stencil art is his passion and that he has made over a hundred portraits. He said the letter from Modi would always remain special as the prime minister's hardwork is an inspiration for him.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
