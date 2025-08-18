Ingredient nostalgia: How the smells and sounds of childhood kitchens stay with us

Some flavours stay with you forever. The smell of ghee on the stove, the sweetness of freshly made treats, the little spice mixes that only your nani or mom seemed to know, childhood kitchens were built on these simple ingredients. They weren’t just about food; they were about love, laughter, and the little moments that made home feel like home. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares 3 delicious recipes you can make in just 10 minutes: From ullipaya pakodi to Madras bhurji ) The heart of cooking: How food memories connect generations. (Freepik)

The magic of childhood kitchens

"Food memories aren't just about taste, it's about the stories around daily rituals, the banter and the nuances around a meal. Nostalgia combined with warm hands is a memory of summer afternoons at Nani-Ghar. Childhood is reminiscent of our nanis (Grandmas) sitting with a brass bowl, shelling almonds as the light softened in the courtyard, prepping for the much-loved halwa. The scent of ghee and rava (semolina) roasting in a sunlit 'kadhai 'always brings a smile," says Anisha Anand, Founder and Director, Aurum Foods.

Anisha advocates for cherishing culinary traditions, where nostalgia plays a vital role in cooking.(Freepik)

Anisha further shared with HT Lifestyle, "In an era of YouTube videos and quick recipes, memories and nostalgia urge us to slow down and revisit the age-old heritage that shaped our kitchens. Sunday rituals, grandmother's techniques, and time-honoured spice blends echo with a patience that no shortcut can replace. Revisiting these moments isn't about perfect results but about re-encountering the rituals, the crackle of spices, the aroma of ghee, the "chonk" the laugher, the wait for the puris and the stories shared over meals. By recognising the nostalgia of ingredients, we keep our culinary roots alive."

She adds,"We owe the new generations more than just recipes. We owe them a pantry of memory- old ghee tins, the hiss of mustard seeds, a stained vessel, and the stubborn rhythm of waiting for flavour to deepen. Let them inherit a kitchen that continues a legacy."

Secret behind nani’s gajar ka halwa

Siddhant Kanda, pastry chef at Melbourne, Australia, shared with HT Lifestyle, "I have always found my nani's gajar ka halwa extraordinary. There's something truly special about it, from the texture and aroma to its lovely colour. The memory of it is still so fresh in my mind. Nani had her own way of making it, and she never allowed anyone to interfere. She would start early, boiling the milk at 6 a.m., letting it slowly reduce to half its volume before adding sugar and the rest of the ingredients."

"As a little kid, I would sit by her side, watching every step, while she would sneakily feed me with her hands. I tried over and over to recreate her recipe, experimenting with every ingredient, but there was always something missing. Later, I realised it wasn't a secret technique or ingredient at all, it was the sheer love she poured into it that made her gajar ka halwa so extraordinary. After all, it wasn't just a dessert, it was my nani's gajar ka halwa, made just for me," says Siddhant.