Interior decor, design tips: Colours to use in office or your work space to boost mood and productivity

Colour theory involves the study of hues and how to use them in harmony, which is helpful in design because it informs a palette that works well together. These choices are key to the overall environment because colour can influence moods and feelings. Interior decor and design experts reveal colours that can instantly make you more creative at work!(Image by Formafly)

Best and worst colours for your office productivity

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kritika Goswamy Malik, Co-Founder of HomeGaatha, shared, “Colours are considered to be the fundamental building blocks of interior design. However, along with imagining how colours will look together and work in your workspace, it's essential to gauge how they make you feel. This is where the theory of colour psychology comes in—it delves deep into how colourways can affect us emotionally.”

Asserting that colours have the power to change your mood and mind, Kritika Goswamy Malik revealed, “Each tone or hue can significantly affect our mood and is interlinked with our mind frame. The right colours in a workplace can enhance mood, boost productivity, and create a balanced environment. For instance, blue can improve focus and efficiency. Green is a tone that helps reduce stress and promotes balance. Energising yellows and oranges can spark creativity and optimism.”

Interior decor and design tips on using colour psychology to boost productivity in your office space (Photo by Max Rahubovskiy on Pexels)

She added, “Likewise, white creates a clean, open, and organised feel, while grey encourages neutrality and has a calming effect. Neutral hues like beige add warmth and comfort. Vibrant tones of teal and muted reds are motivating. Different colours can be used and tailored to specific types of workspace. The office should convey professionalism, trust, and efficiency for an international auditing firm while maintaining a modern and welcoming atmosphere. In contrast, an ideal colour palette for a creative design studio should foster creativity, focus, and collaboration while maintaining a sense of inspiration.”

Simple colour trick to instantly boost your creativity and focus

Our perception of a space is deeply influenced by colour psychology. Studies have shown that the colour of a room can affect our behaviour and well-being.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Rachna Agarwal, Founder and Design Ideator of Studio IAAD, suggested, “In workspaces where creativity and innovation are paramount, colours must be incorporated to improve the mental well-being of employees and boost their productivity. Used correctly, colour can be a great tool to transform a sterile office environment into a vibrant and thriving workplace. Each colour has a character and evokes certain emotions in users. Warm colours like yellow, orange, red, and pink evoke cheerfulness, positivity, and enthusiasm. Cool colours, like blue, green, and purple, signify calmness, relaxation, and freshness. Neutral colours like black, white, and beige give the space a sense of singularity.”

To spruce up dull workspaces, Rachna Agarwal recommended, “One can opt for a combination of warm and cool colours and balance them with neutral colours like white and beige. Blue, yellow, red, green, and white are some of the widely used colours in workspaces to boost mood and productivity, adding a layer of liveliness. Adding neutral colours to warm and cool colours is crucial so that the bold colours don’t overpower the space. When pairing bold colours like red and orange, exercise restraint, as they can easily overpower the space. Too much of a stimulating colour can lead to stress, so balance is important. Green and blue are naturally calm colours and can be used liberally in workspaces.”

Interior decor, design tips: Colour combination you can use for your office room (Huseyn Kamaladdin)

She further advised, “Add a couple of indoor plants to the workspace and you are one step away from creating a holistic and dynamic office environment where creativity thrives! Adding a splash of colour to the workspace can completely transform the atmosphere. Whether it is accent walls or colourful furniture, it is important to understand each colour's role. By leveraging the principles of colour psychology, workspaces can accomplish various objectives, such as uplifting customers' moods or enhancing creativity and productivity among team members.”