Interior decor, design tips for fresh take: Easy luxe updates to give your home a summer 2025 refresh

Subtle shifts in illumination can profoundly transform a home's atmosphere and with summer here, now is the perfect time to refresh your interiors by balancing architectural clarity with decorative elegance.

Step inside the dreamiest summer home

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aryaman Jain, CEO at Innovative Design Studio by IDG, shared, “Strategically integrating linearLED profiles along architectural elements—such as ceilings, niches, —creates clean visual lines that frame spaces without overwhelming them. Moreover, using tunable white technology allows homeowners dynamic control, seamlessly transitioning spaces from vibrant daytime energy to softer evening moods.”

He revealed, “Luminaries equipped withhigh-quality optics can accentuate artworks, architectural textures, or sculptural furnishings,providing layers of depth that highlight nuanced details. Employing fixtures with a high colour rendering index ensures colors remain vibrant, authentic and visually appealing.”

As summer approaches, it's the perfect time to refresh your living space with decor that captures the essence of the season.

For decorative impact, Aryaman Jain suggested, “Incorporate fixtures that embody summer’s spirited character. Sculptural pendants crafted from mouth-blown glass or organic materials provide visual lightness, instantly lifting room ambiance. Statement floor lamps and chic table luminaires serve as both functional pieces and summer-inspired accessories, creating delightful pockets of intimacy.”

He asserted, “Ultimately, the essence of luxury lies in layering—pair precise architectural lighting with thoughtfully selected decorative pieces. This summer, a refreshed lighting scheme will ensure your home feels both invigorated and effortlessly elegant.”

The interior trend making homes look softer, cooler and more luxe

Bringing their expertise to the same, Vivek Agarwal, Aman Bansal and Abhishek Agrawal, Co-Founders of Maanavi Homes, pointed out, “Summer is the perfect time to breathe new life into your home, and contemporary furniture offers an effortless way to do just that. With its clean lines and curved silhouettes, modern pieces bring both style and softness to interior spaces. Rounded sofas, arching floor lamps, and circular coffee tables add a gentle, inviting flow that feels light and airy—ideal for the relaxed vibe of summer.”

Soft cotton fabrics and pastel shades create a breezy, calming vibe, perfect for a budget-friendly summer home refresh.

They explained, “These curves not only create visual harmony but also break the rigidity of traditional angular furniture, making rooms feel more open and comforting. Opt for pieces in neutral or pastel tones like ivory, blush, or sky blue to amplify the fresh, sunlit ambiance. Paired with natural light and breezy textiles, contemporary curved furniture helps transform any room into a serene summer retreat. Simple swaps can go a long way—let comfort and design flow together this season.”

According to Amandeep Singh Anand, Director at Fima Carlo Frattini, summer interiors are all about evoking the feeling of being away — without ever leaving home. He said, “This season is all about creating a relaxed, vacation-like atmosphere — right where you are. Think breezy interiors with natural light, soft textures and calming colours that invite you to slow down and unwind. Open-plan layouts, indoor-outdoor flow, and wellness-inspired touches like light linen drapes, indoor plants, and soft lighting can instantly elevate your space.”

Highlighting that bathrooms are not just functional zones, Amandeep Singh Anand said, “They are being transformed into serene retreats with rain showers, natural materials, and spa-like elements that bring a sense of calm. Even small tweaks — like adding fresh greenery, switching to airy fabrics, or rethinking your layout — can make your home feel cooler, lighter, and more refreshing. This summer, it’s all about embracing ease, comfort and a relaxed mindset that turns everyday spaces into your personal escape.”