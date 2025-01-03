Literally melting? There are climate emojis, or climojis, for that

Emojis for the experience and anxiety of living amid the climate crisis have so far been limited to cutesy icons depicting a fluffy cloud, a bright umbrella, or a person rather gamely sporting a mask. Searches for “flood”, “storm” and “pollution” throw up nothing. A search for drought throws up a friendly looking cactus.

As things stand, other than the new emoji of a leafless tree (which is intended to denote the increasing incidence of drought), icons of the natural world tend to reflect leisure activities (camping, surfing, swimming, fishing, hiking — variations of #VacationGoals).

Even the application for leafless tree took the Consortium its standard two years to process. The world of emojis, then, is one in which nothing seems to go seriously wrong, and it seems to be in no hurry to change this. So, an alternative has sprung up, to plug at least the climate crisis gap.

A set of climojis is now available (on climoji.org) for use as stickers on platforms such as WhatsApp, Gmail, Outlook and Facebook.

The 47 icons fall into two distinct categories: a disaster set and a resilience set.

The first set is made up of images such as a girl shouting for help as a wave engulfs her; a red drum of oil threatening to tip over, a plastic bag bearing a smiley face fluttering in the wind, a whale with a bottle in its gut, a polar bear clinging to a melting ice cap, a chameleon losing colour and collapsing.

The second set involves calls to action: people cycling, icons for public transport, a person carrying their own cutlery, protests against fossil fuels, icons for solar power.

(Clockwise from top) Climojis for forest fire, fossil fuels, flooding, diversity loss, multi-species friendship, and public transport.

The Climoji project was set up by US-based artists Marina Zurkow and Viniyata Pany in 2018, along with students and faculty at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University (NYU). Zurkow is a mixed-media artist whose work focuses on the intersection of nature, technology and culture. Pany is an artist and experience designer.

With funding from the NYU Green Grant, awarded to initiatives that seek to foster environmental literacy, community engagement and conservation, the icons were developed in a series of workshops with students and professors at the Tisch school.

The hope, the founders have said, is that these emojis, particularly the resilience ones, will spark conversations, perhaps even action, and eventually become as common “as smiley faces and high-heeled shoes”. Which one best describes the year you’ve had, or a change you wish to make? Write in and let us know.