While building a luxurious home on a shoestring budget requires careful planning and creative thinking, it is possible with the right approach and the right guidance. By prioritising key areas, using affordable materials creatively and being resourceful, you can create a stunning and luxurious living space that reflects your style and personality without overspending. Luxury on budget: Affordable ways to create elegant interiors (Photo by Pinterest)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Danesh Bhambhani, Founder and Principal Designer at DB Design Studio and Co-Founder of Godai Arts, suggested the following affordable ways to create elegant interiors -

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Advanced Planning and Guidance: First and foremost, research and interview potential candidates for designing your house. Young, passionate designers with strategic connects can save you more money than their cost in fees! Before beginning the construction process, jointly brainstorm and research materials, designs, and building techniques that can help you achieve a luxurious aesthetic without the high price tag. Prioritise spending on items that will have the biggest impact on the overall look and feel of the room at the lowest cost. For example - Invest more in high-traffic areas like the living room, kitchen, and master bedroom, while being more budget-conscious in less frequently used spaces. Use High-Value, Low-Cost Materials: If premium materials are out of the question, you shift your approach and concentrate on the accents of your home with alternative materials that give off the same luxury aesthetics. A clever trick is to use subtle geometric motifs in accents such as your cushions, sofas, curtains and feature walls of the living areas. Further accentuate luxury with an outstanding rug of your choice to ground the elements in your living room. In the kitchen and dining area, cultured marble and kompacplus provides a clean classy look with the added bonus of being extremely durable and withstanding years of heavy use without showing wear and tear. Invest in multi-purpose furniture can also help save money. For example, a coffee table that also serves as storage, or a sofa that can be converted into a bed. Lastly, laminate flooring can mimic the look of hardwood at a fraction of the cost. You can also shop smart by looking for sales, clearance items, and discontinued products when shopping for fixtures and finishes such as lighting, faucets, and hardware. Minimalist Approach: This means using fewer items, but ensuring that each item has a purpose and adds to the overall aesthetic of the room. This can also mean using neutral colors, which can make a room feel larger and more open. Colours are essential when it comes to any form of interior design. They hold the power to visually impact your perception of space, influence your mood, and set the ambience. In a modern luxury palette, quintessential neutral colours like black and white, and metallic hues such as brass and rose gold are highly achievable without breaking the bank! Personalise your modern luxury colour scheme by choosing 2 to 3 of your preferred modern colours to form your basic colour palette. Next, choose another 1 to 2 luxurious colours to use as accents that flow throughout your home. Reduced Operating Costs: Building elegant homes is not a one-time fixed cost but a lifelong operating cost! Incorporating energy-efficient features such as insulation, LED lighting and energy-efficient appliances not only reduces long-term operating costs but can also add value to your home.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Swati Gupta, Founder and Principal Designer at BlueDot Design, shared, “In today's world, the allure of luxury doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. Creating elegant interiors on a budget is not only possible but also an art form in itself. It's about embracing creativity, resourcefulness and a keen eye for detail to craft spaces that exude opulence without breaking the bank. With the right approach, you can achieve a luxurious aesthetic that reflects your style and personality without the extravagant price tag.”

She recommended -