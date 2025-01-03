Make Semma’s mung bean salad / mulaikattiya thaniyam

SERVES: 4 (Image courtesy StarChefs)

TO SPROUT THE MUNG BEANS

Add half cup mung beans to a large bowl.

Rub and rinse well with lots of water at least thrice, or until the water runs clear.

Soak for at least 12 hours. The quantity will double. Sometimes you might see sprouts at this stage.

Rinse well a few times with clean water. Drain in colander.

Tie drained mung beans tight, in a clean muslin or thin cotton cloth. Place in bowl at room temperature, away from direct sunlight.

Sprouts will have appeared in 12 to 24 hours, depending on ambient temperature. (Sprouts appear more quickly in a warmer climate.)

.

For the primary dressing, you will need:

* 4 cloves garlic

* ½ bunch cilantro

* 1 tsp black pepper

* 1 Thai chillie

* ¼ cup lemon juice

* 1 cup oil

Blend all ingredients except oil. Add oil gradually and blend until the you get the desired dressing consistency.

.

For the secondary dressing, or the tadka, you will need to heat 2 tbsp oil. Add 1 tsp mustard seeds. Once it starts to splutter, add 2 red chillies and 1 sprig of curry leaves.

.

To assemble the salad, mix

* 2 cups sprouted mung beans

* 2 tbps chopped red onion

* 2 tbsp chopped cucumber

* 1 chopped chillie

* 1 tbsp chopped cilantro

* 1 tsp of the tadka (smash the red chillies by hand and add those too)

* Dressing, as required

* 2 tbsp fresh grated coconut

* Salt to taste

.

Toss well and season further if necessary. Bon apetit from Semma!