Noise to let the light back in: Sanjoy Narayan writes on heavy metal

For decades, heavy metal has been vilified as the soundtrack of aggression and societal deviance. Parents have worried, critics have scoffed, and psychologists have warned of its supposed corrupting influence.

But what if everything we thought we knew about this genre was wrong?

In December 2021, British Medical Journal published a remarkable study out of Finland (the ideal laboratory, since it is a place of 70.6 metal bands per 100,000 people; the world’s highest such concentration). Researchers from University of Helsinki tracked over 3.6 million respondents aged 15 to 70 across 311 municipalities over 15 years, examining the relationship between heavy metal band density and health outcomes. The results indicated that cities with the highest concentration of such bands showed lower mortality rates and fewer hospital admissions for alcohol-related problems and self-harm.

Of course, correlation is not causation. But this study doesn’t stand alone.

Research has shown that heavy metal can activate previously dormant brain regions and increase neural activity, in findings with clinical relevance for treating brain injuries.

A 2015 Cambridge University paper showed that metal fans tend toward a “systemising” cognitive style (preferring to analyse patterns and systems), suggesting a preference for complexity and analytical thinking.

Elsewhere, research has found that angry listeners who turn to extreme music don’t amplify their rage but instead begin to experience positive emotions.

The therapeutic power of such music makes sense when one considers its roots.

Born in the late 1960s from blues rock and psychedelic experimentation, the genre emerged with Birmingham’s Black Sabbath, in 1968, channeling post-industrial despair into crushing riffs and horror-tinged atmospherics.

Alongside Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple, Black Sabbath created a sonic language for expressing darkness without being overwhelmed by it.

STEEL YOURSELF

Cover art for the album Elder (2008) by the band Elder.

The 1970s saw heavy metal evolve. Judas Priest stripped away blues influences, while Van Halen added flashy guitar virtuosos. The 1980s were a golden age. A new wave in Britain accelerated tempos (think Iron Maiden and Saxon), while thrash metal’s Big Four — Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax — married punk’s fury with technical precision.

The 1990s saw further fragmentation, with nu-metal fusing hip-hop and industrial elements.

For listeners raised on classic rock or softer sounds, this genre needn’t be intimidating. Start with bands that retained melodic accessibility: Iron Maiden’s galloping rhythms recall classic rock’s epic scale, while Metallica’s early work shares punk’s energy.

Progressive metal acts such as Opeth and Mastodon offer intricate musicianship that can appeal to fans of complex arrangements. Those drawn to blues-based rock might appreciate doom metal’s slower tempos, through Electric Wizard or Candlemass.

Explore the softer edges of the genre with power ballads from Judas Priest and Scorpions. Begin with cleaner vocals and melodic hooks, then venture towards harsher sounds as the ear adjusts. This is a genre that rewards patient listening. What initially sounds chaotic often reveals sophisticated structure upon repeated exposure.

ROCK AND A HARD PLACE

Cover art for the album Yesterwynde by Nightwish.

My top picks from today’s remarkably diverse landscape are these five bands.

* France’s Gojira, whose progressive death metal has made them unlikely arena headliners with nearly 2.5 million monthly Spotify listeners. Beyond technical virtuosity, the band from Bayonne has become metal’s environmental conscience, advocating for ecological causes and donating proceeds to Amazon rainforest protection. Their music channels ecological anxiety into cathartic power.

* California’s Deafheaven shattered black metal’s orthodoxy by infusing shoegaze dreaminess and post-rock ambience into traditionally harsh soundscapes. Their 2013 album Sunbather proved that this music could be both brutal and beautiful; aggressive and transcendent.

* Sleep, also from California, represent another creative pole. Their stoner metal drags tempos to glacial speeds, with mammoth riffs that sound like tectonic plates grinding together. Their 2018 album, The Sciences, is a nearly hour-long meditation on heaviness itself, proving that metal’s power lies not just in speed but in sheer gravitational force too.

* Elder, from Massachusetts, pushes yet another boundary, fusing the heaviness of psychedelic rock and doom metal into complex compositions that unfold like sonic journeys. Their albums eschew traditional verse-chorus structures for patient exploratory passages, inviting contemplation rather than headbanging alone.

* Finland’s Nightwish occupies a different realm, pioneering symphonic metal by marrying operatic vocals with orchestral grandeur and metal’s intensity. Since their formation in 1996 in the town of Kitee, Nightwish have demonstrated that metal can embrace classical beauty without sacrificing heaviness. Their arrangements feature full orchestras, choirs and film-score sophistication, alongside crushing guitars. With nearly 3 million monthly Spotify listeners, they have become ambassadors for metal’s majestic possibilities.

These creative experiments coincide with a surprising mainstream resurgence. In 2025, bands such as Sweden’s Ghost and UK’s Sleep Token have been topping charts and filling arenas. The hugely popular Linkin Park (also from California; founded in 1996) leads on Spotify, with 60 million monthly listeners. Rising acts such as Blood Incantation and 200 Stab Wounds prove that the underground remains vibrant too.

What explains this genre’s enduring appeal (and therapeutic power)? Perhaps it is its fundamental honesty; its willingness to confront darkness, pain, and anger rather than deny or suppress them. In doing so, metal provides both emotional release and community, noise and meaning.

The stereotypes were probably wrong all along. Heavy metal isn’t a symptom of dysfunction but a pressure valve for it; a sonic space where fury can become emotional healing. Science is finally catching up to what fans have known for decades: that sometimes, the heaviest music can be the only way to let the light back in.

