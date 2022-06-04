Piyush Mishra on performing in Pune: There’s curiosity to know how it will be

Actor-lyricist-singer Piyush Mishra is in the city and will be performing tonight with his musical band Ballimaaraan enthralling Punekars. “We are quite prepared. But there’s (also) nervousness that’s always there before every performance. To perform in a new city, in front of new audience is a little nerving,” admits Mishra.

Mishra is taking his band Ballimaaran, a name inspired by the lanes of Delhi where the bard once lived, all across the country, before he takes it on an Europe tour in August this year. This is the first time the band will perform in the city, however, not the first time Mishra has been in the city. “Pune toh kaafi baar aa chuka hoon. I have many friends from FTII (Film and Television Institute of India). Pune is so close to the music culture, so we are aware and conscious of it. Because we had such a great event in other cities, so there’s curiosity to know how it will be in Pune,” the Gangs of Wasseypur actor-singer shares.

The band will sing Mishra’s hit songs like Aarambh hai Prachanda, Ik Bagal Mein Chand Hoga, Husna at the live concert. “There will also be a few new songs,” Mishra says adding, “The band has also become bigger, we have grown and are in their ultimate form.” As for the band, while Mishra stays the lead singer, it features Nishant Agarwal as the guitarist, Jayant Patnaik as the percussionist, Lubhanu Priy on the keyboard, Shreyas Iyengar on drums, Shirish Daniel Malhotra who juggles between Saxophone, flute, violin, Shovon Mukherjee as the bass guitarist and Rahul as backing vocals.

While Pune is a cultural city, Mishra admits that his songs also entice the young crowd. Talking about the keen interest youngsters have got in poetry of late, Mishra elaborates, “I feel very happy to see youngsters interested in poetry. Youtube has helped them a lot, something that our generation didn’t get the opportunity. I see youngsters talking about Gulaal, making reels on Aarambh.Their passion for poetry is overwhelming. If our generation had that much passion, it didn’t get out. These guys can explore their passion. I get to meet so many young people who ask me to review their pieces, it’s heartwarming.”

Catch it Live:

What: Piyush Mishra live

When: June 4

Where: Liberty Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune

Time: 7:30pm onwards