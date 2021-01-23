PM Modi assures commitment to preserve Assam's culture ahead of visit
Ahead of his visit to Sivasagar in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he was committed to doing everything possible to preserve the rights and unique culture of the northeastern state.
"Tomorrow morning I would be among the people of Assam. At a programme in Sivasagar, 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates will be distributed. We are committed to doing everything possible to preserve rights & unique culture of the great state of Assam," PM Modi tweeted.
As per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday, the issuance of patta/allotment certificates for indigenous people of Assam has been given the highest priority in order to instil a sense of security amongst them.
"Assam had 5.75 lakh landless families in 2016. The present Government has distributed 2.28 lakhs land pattas/allotment certificates since May 2016. The ceremony on January 23 marks the next step in this process," the release stated.
The Prime Minister will also visit Kolkata to address the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations on January 23 to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary year of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and will preside over the inaugural function at the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
