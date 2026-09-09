Quote of the day by Akshay Kumar: ‘Every failure teaches you the value of success and increases the hunger for it’

For Akshay , failure is not something to dwell on. Instead, he believes setbacks can offer an opportunity to understand the value of success and motivate a person to work harder. The actor has often maintained that while a failed film can be disappointing, the outcome cannot be changed after the fact. What remains within one’s control is the effort that goes into the next opportunity.

In a 2024 interview with Forbes India, Akshay reflected on how he deals with professional setbacks and what failure has taught him. “Every failure teaches you the value of success and increases the hunger for it even further. Luckily, I learnt to deal with it earlier on in my career. Of course, it hurts and impacts you, but that won’t change the fate of the film. It’s not something which is in your control… what is in your control is to work harder, make amends and give it your all to your next film,” he said.

Akshay Kumar is one of Hindi cinema’s most prolific actors, with a career spanning more than three decades. From major box-office successes to films that did not work, the actor has experienced several highs and lows throughout his journey in Bollywood . He has often spoken about the importance of discipline, hard work and learning from setbacks. As he celebrates his 59th birthday on September 9, let’s take a look at one of his most inspiring quotes. (Also read: Quote of the day by Rishi Kapoor: ‘You may have legacy but you still have to fight to keep that intact…' )

His approach is rooted in moving forward rather than allowing disappointment to become a roadblock. Learning from mistakes, making changes and putting renewed effort into the next project are, for him, more constructive ways of dealing with failure.

Why Akshay Kumar’s words resonate today Failure is often treated as something to avoid, but Akshay’s perspective offers a different way of looking at setbacks. Not every effort will lead to success, and professional or personal disappointments can become lessons for the future.

His journey in Bollywood also reflects this belief. Despite facing films that did not perform as expected, Akshay has continued to take on new projects and remain one of the industry's most active actors. Over the years, he has repeatedly credited discipline and a strong work ethic for helping him sustain his career. His message is simple: failure may hurt, but it can also strengthen the hunger to do better.