Quote of the day by Alia Bhatt: ‘We fear failure. I feel we need to unlearn the early conditioning to win at all costs…’

Known for her phenomenal performance in Raazi and Gangubai Kathiwadi, actor Alia Bhatt needs no introduction. Born to director Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Alia is among the highest paid and leading actors of the country. She is often seen portraying the role of influential women who changed the perspective of society. During her conversation with spiritual leader Sadhguru at the “In Conversation With The Mystic” event organised by JITO Chennai in March 2026, Alia Bhatt said, “We fear failure. I feel we need to unlearn the early conditioning to 'win' at all costs, and instead focus on giving our best.” While discussing fear of failure, she reflected on how even children are conditioned to compete. Alia Bhatt is among the highest paid and leading actors of the country. (Internal)

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What does Alia Bhatt’s quote mean? Alia pointed out that from a young age, many of us are conditioned that coming first and achieving success are the only acceptable outcomes. This creates a sense of inferiority, fear of losing, making mistakes, taking risks, or falling short. She reminds us that success should not be measured only by results, but rather by effort, honesty, and growth equally matters.

She also emphasised that failure is not the opposite of success; it’s a part of learning and improving. The obsession with winning can become unhealthy which eventually leads to constant comparison with others and can rob us of joy and self-confidence. Alia highlights that rather than constantly working to win, we should focus on the process and try to give our best.