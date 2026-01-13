Quote of the day by Frida Kahlo: ‘Nothing is absolute. Everything changes, everything moves, everything revolves…'

Today’s quote of the day is by Frida Kahlo, a revolutionary Mexican artist whose work explored themes of identity, pain, and the female experience. She was born to a German father and a mother of Spanish and Indigenous Tehuana descent. Frida Kahlo was a Mexican artist known for her surreal self-portraits.(Pexel)

As such, Kahlo consciously created a mestiza persona, a blended identity where she appropriated and reclaimed both cultures. Like her paintings, her quotes are emotionally charged and rooted in her personal experiences.

One such quote that expresses her opinion on life itself reads: “Nothing is absolute. Everything changes, everything moves, everything revolves, everything flies and goes away.”

What does Frida Kahlo’s quote mean?

Frida Kahlo’s words capture a profound insight into the nature of existence itself. The aforementioned quote, on the surface, reminds us that permanence is an illusion and change is the only constant.

A deep reflection of Eastern philosophy is seen within the quote, which opens by reminding the listener that “everything changes,” and as such, being overly attached to the way things are, with no room for evolution or transformation, does not bode us well.

Making room for change creates greater resilience, which allows us to sail through the dynamic universe where “everything moves,” from the vast planets to the minute atoms. And in the never-resting cosmos, patterns of repetition emerge. From personal experiences to changing seasons, “everything revolves,” allowing us a certain predictability in the way of events.

In the end, “everything flies and goes away” is just a poignant reminder of the ephemeral nature of life. In a sufficiently large span of time, nothing is permanent. It is the ebbs and flows that give life meaning and cradle the universe itself into existence.

Why is the quote relevant today?

In a world that is standing at a social and political crossroads, the reminder that “everything changes” can be a beacon of hope to many, and a gentle nudge for others. The state of affairs in modern times can truly be taxing, whether at the individual or international level. Standing at the dawn of a new age, the quote reminds us to step back from the madness and remember to let go of attachments, and forever leave room to grow and transform.