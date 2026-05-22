Quote of the day by Suhana Khan: ‘I feel like working out is more about the mind than your body

Physical workout has ample benefits, like keeping you agile and fit to supporting your many physiological systems, from better digestion to improve and better metabolism. But did you know that exercise can also have a powerful impact on your mental health? It goes on to show how closely body and mind are interconnected and how working out can have a well-rounded effect, not just on body but also on the mind. Suhana Khan turns 26 year this year. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Hear it from Suhana Khan, who turns 26 on May 22. On the occasion of her birthday, we revisit one of her profound perspectives on fitness, where she opened up about how working out helps her manage anxiety, overthinking and stress while giving her a much-needed sense of peace.

During the promotions of her debut film The Archies, Suhana spoke about this in an NDTV interview on November 30, 2023, where she shared her perspective on what it means to take care of one's health, citing her own example.