Redditors share shocking real-life stories of the fastest ways they’ve seen someone ruin their life: ‘Made a fake bomb’

This theme of one bad decision ran through the thread. Many users described how their lives unravelled not over years, but within hours or days, discovering options trading and the WallStreetBets subreddit in the same afternoon, driving home drunk after “just a few drinks,” or experimenting with hard drugs after watching films like Trainspotting or Requiem for a Dream. What began as thrill-seeking or momentary recklessness quickly snowballed into prison sentences, permanent records, or death.

One of the most haunting accounts came from a user who recalled how simple curiosity spiralled into irreversible loss. Sharing the story of an ex-boyfriend who tried heroin “just once,” the Redditor wrote, “He loved it. Said it was the best feeling of his life. He swore it was a one-time thing.” What followed was a slow, devastating descent, occasional use turned into addiction, theft, jail time, failed attempts at recovery, and ultimately, a fatal overdose. “All because he got curious,” the post read.

A single reckless decision, a moment of curiosity, or one bad choice is sometimes all it takes to derail an entire life. A recent Reddit thread asking, “What’s the fastest way you’ve seen someone ruin their life?” has sparked thousands of chilling, heartbreaking responses from people sharing real-life experiences they’ve witnessed up close. (Also read: Are there 'any positives' to travelling to India? Reddit discusses polarising reality of 'disgustingly magical' country )

Several replies highlighted how unchecked anger can destroy lives just as quickly. One user recalled a local graffiti artist who stabbed another artist over wall space. “He was charged with first-degree murder initially and later convicted of second-degree murder,” they wrote. Another spoke of a disgruntled student who made a fake bomb threat at a flight school, effectively ending any chance of a future in aviation.

Substance abuse emerged as one of the most common and deadliest patterns. A Redditor shared how a friend mixed ketamine with driving and wrapped his car around a tree. “Didn’t make it,” the post said bluntly. Others echoed similar stories involving heroin, codeine extraction, and binge drinking, with one heartbreaking account describing a young man who began abusing drugs at 18 and died just after his 23rd birthday. “The time just flew by,” the user wrote. “I still can’t believe he’s gone forever.”

One user wrote about a friend who turned a simple citation for larceny into assaulting a police officer and ended up getting tased, facing serious legal consequences. “It’s insane how quickly things can go south,” they said. “One poor choice, and everything unravels.”

From single mistake to lifelong consequences Another shared the story of a friend who rarely drank and had never had even a parking ticket. After his first date post-divorce, he had two strong margaritas and drove home. At a four-way stop, he missed a stop sign and t-boned an SUV. The crash killed the driver and severely injured their children. “He went from our usual goody two-shoes designated driver to convicted murderer in a three-hour span,” the Redditor wrote. He’s now serving 40 years in prison, not eligible for parole until he’s 74.

Substance abuse emerged as another recurring theme. One Redditor described their sister, who started using fentanyl after dating a drug-using boyfriend. She went from attending college, working a steady job, and living at home, to homelessness and life with a drug dealer. “The only reason I know she’s still alive after six years is that her mail still comes to my house,” the post read.

Addiction, legal trouble, and lives torn apart Another chilling account involved meth addiction: a Redditor’s friends, once stable, successful high school sweethearts, spiralled into arrests, home foreclosure, and family breakdown within two years after experimenting with meth. Others described short-term “weekend partying” turning into permanent loss of custody or shattered lives in just months.

Sometimes, poor choices don’t just affect health, they have legal repercussions. A Redditor wrote about a crew chief in the Air Guard who drank at a celebration and crashed while driving, paralysing a young man. Others shared stories of DUIs cancelling weddings in a matter of hours. “One choice. That’s all it took,” one commenter noted.

One Redditor spoke about a man working as a shunter at London’s King’s Cross station, obsessed with trains since childhood. After years of effort, he finally became a train driver, only to lose everything when a recorded phone call revealed plans to “bring the gear” to a party. A failed drug and alcohol test followed. “He was sacked immediately,” the user wrote, describing how decades of ambition vanished overnight.