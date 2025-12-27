Are there 'any positives' to travelling to India? Reddit discusses polarising reality of 'disgustingly magical' country

The question of whether to visit India often sparks a debate between those enchanted by its ancient beauty and those overwhelmed by its sensory overload. In a two-year-old Reddit thread from the r/travel community, a Redditor sparked a conversation by asking a simple, yet loaded question: “Are there any positives to travelling to India? I’m interested to hear good experiences.” Also read | Best solo travel destinations for women in India: Explore 10 safe, scenic and culturally rich places for travel The consensus: India isn’t a relaxing vacation, it’s a profound life experience. (Freepik)

The responses from both Indians and foreigners paint a picture of a country that refuses to be just one thing, offering a ‘love-hate’ relationship that many travellers describe as the most intense experience of their lives.

The 'addictive' chaos

One of the most striking descriptions came from a traveller who compared the post-India experience to a chemical comedown: “When you leave India, it’s almost like you’ve stopped using cocaine; everything seems so drab, dull, and boring. It’s definitely worth a visit, but be ready for the chaos.”

This sentiment of 'intensity' was a recurring theme. Many Redditors shared that while the pollution, noise, and crowds in hubs like Delhi can be exhausting, the sheer vibrancy of the culture makes everywhere else feel muted by comparison.

A tale of two Indias: North vs south

Several travellers suggested that the 'negative' reputation of India often stems from the high-pressure tourist circuits of the north. Many Redditors advocated for South India as a more manageable, yet equally stunning, alternative. They praised Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu for being more relaxed.

One Redditor said, “I chose to avoid the north... I was very much okay coming back home. The food was good, I saw some pretty cool stuff (Mysore Palace and Hampi).” Others highlighted the serenity found away from the major cities, pointing toward Darjeeling, Sikkim, and the Himalayas as places that offer 'amazing experiences depending on what you’re looking for'.

'Solo female' travel

Safety and comfort were significant points of discussion, particularly for women. One female traveller admitted that while she loved the 'chai culture' and the 'adventure' of the trains, she cautioned against solo travel for women. “I went with my male half-Indian BFF; I wouldn’t have gone by myself,” she shared, citing the constant staring and the need to be 'constantly alert'. She concluded that while it is the 'biggest cultural shock you can get', it is ultimately rewarding for those seeking something 'wildly different'. As she put it: “India is not for everyone, but if you want wildly different, you’ve got it.”

What was the overall verdict?

The consensus among the Reddit community was that India is not a 'relaxing' vacation, but a profound life experience. Perhaps the most succinct summary of the Indian travel experience came from a Redditor who dubbed the country 'disgustingly magical', admitting they cried when it was finally time to leave.

Despite the warnings of 'insanity' and 'heartbreak', the overwhelming majority of respondents who had actually spent time in the country — including an American couple who spent nine months here on a research grant — expressed a deep yearning to return.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.