Refresh your living room with summer vibes: Carpets, cushion covers, curtains at up to 60% off

Summer is officially here, and it's time to add a little floral and breezy touch to your living room. It's time that you do away with those dark, winter furnishings and add a little brightness to your living room. From the chic and breezy curtains to the floral diwan sets covers and pastel cushion covers, how about adding a summery vibe to your living space? Up to 60% off on home furnishing at Amazon

That is why Amazon is giving you up to 60% off on cushion covers, carpets, diwan sets, curtains, and a lot more.

Breezy curtains at up to 60% off

Lightweight and airy curtains are perfect for summer, allowing natural light to filter through while maintaining privacy. Their breathable fabrics facilitate ventilation, keeping your space cool and comfortable. Available in various colours and patterns, these curtains can effortlessly complement any interior décor. Take advantage of discounts up to 60% to refresh your windows with these elegant additions.

Carpets at up to 50% off

To infuse your space with a summery vibe, opt for carpets in light, airy colours like soft blues, gentle greens, or sandy beiges. These hues evoke the tranquillity of coastal landscapes and brighten interiors. Natural fibre rugs, such as those made from jute or sisal, introduce an organic touch, enhancing the breezy feel. Incorporating bold patterns, like geometric or floral designs, can add a vibrant focal point, bringing energy and personality to the room.

Sofa covers at up to 50% off

Protect and rejuvenate your sofas with stylish covers, ideal for summer. These covers shield your furniture from dust and spills, while their breathable materials ensure comfort during warmer months. With a range of colours and designs, you can easily update your living room's look. Enjoy discounts up to 50% on these functional and fashionable sofa covers.​

Pastel and floral cushion covers at up to 60% off

Introduce a touch of summer charm with pastel and floral cushion covers. Soft hues and vibrant floral patterns can brighten up any room, creating a fresh and inviting atmosphere. These cushion covers are perfect for adding seasonal accents to your décor. Find them at discounts up to 60% to effortlessly enhance your home's aesthetic

Bright diwan set covers at up to 55% off

Revitalize your diwan with bright and colourful set covers, perfect for summer. These sets typically include matching covers for the diwan and cushions, creating a cohesive and lively look. Made from comfortable fabrics, they add both style and comfort to your space. Avail discounts up to 55% to give your diwan a vibrant makeover.

Blinds at up to 55% off

Control the summer sunlight streaming into your home with stylish blinds. They offer adjustable light filtration and privacy, helping to keep rooms cool during hot days. Available in various materials and designs, blinds can seamlessly integrate with your interior décor. Take advantage of discounts up to 55% to upgrade your window treatments this season.​

FAQ for home furnishing What size rug should I use in my living room? Choose a rug large enough so that at least the front legs of all seating pieces rest on it. This helps to unify the furniture and define the space. ​

How can I mix and match different furniture styles? Incorporate various textures, materials, and designs to add depth and interest. Ensure there is a unifying element, such as color or scale, to maintain cohesion. ​

How do I choose the right paint colour for my living room? Select a color that reflects the mood you want to create. Test paint samples on your walls to observe how they look at different times of the day before making a final decision.

How should I arrange my living room furniture? Create a Focal Point: Arrange seating around a central feature, such as a fireplace or television, to anchor the room. ​ Wayne Homes Maintain Walkways: Ensure there are clear paths by allowing 30 to 36 inches of space between large furniture pieces. In smaller rooms, 18 to 24 inches can suffice. ​ Emily Henderson Avoid Pushing Furniture Against Walls: Positioning furniture away from walls can create a more intimate and inviting seating area. ​

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.