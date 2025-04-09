Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Refresh your living room with summer vibes: Carpets, cushion covers, curtains at up to 60% off

ByShweta Pandey
Apr 09, 2025 03:00 PM IST

When summer is here, try giving your living room a makeover too. Here is all you can have to give it a perfect summery vibe.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Carpets High Density Export Quality Irani Design Classical Persian Silk Carpet for Your Hall & Living Room 8 X 11 Feet (240x330cm) Grey Multi View Details checkDetails

₹70,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WPM WORLD PRODUCTS MART 6 Piece Rainbow Sheer Window Panel Drapes Curtains Set Lime, Orange, Red, White, Bright Yellow, Navy- 84 inch Long Panels, View Details checkDetails

₹5,136

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Artistic Den Linen Cotton Curtains for Home&Office, 7 Feet Length, Fade-Resistant, Light Filtering, 40% to 50% Opacity, Rust-Free Eyelets, Combination Blue and White Stripe & Blue Solid, 4 Piece View Details checkDetails

₹4,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CLOUDTAIL GUJARAT Insulated 100% Blackout Curtains, 7 Feet Window Curtain, Set of 6 Solid Curtains for Kitchen, Bedroom, Curtains with Eyelet Rings, Light Filtering, Color Blue View Details checkDetails

₹7,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PrinceDeco 100% Blackout Curtains Black Out Curtains for Sliding Glass Doors Extra Wide Blackout Curtains Folding Door Curtain Sliding Glass Door Curtain,100X96 Curtains, Bleached Sand View Details checkDetails

₹21,411

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,028

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹12,696

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WWW.THROWPILLOW.IN Textured Linen Full Blackout Curtains 8 Feet Long, Pinch Pleated Back Tab Drapes Light Block, Temperature Balance, for Living Room, Bedroom, Nursery, W40 x L96, Linen, Set of 2 View Details checkDetails

₹4,269

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,271

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,600

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carpets High Density Export Quality Irani Design Classical Persian Silk Carpet for Your Hall & Living Room 8 X 11 Feet (240x330cm) Grey Multi View Details checkDetails

₹70,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carpet for Living Room Bedroom Super Soft Anti Skid Hand Made Carpet Size 12X15 Feet View Details checkDetails

₹40,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Brite Rugs Yellow Wool Handmade Tufted Carpet for Living Room Bedroom Drawing Room Hall and Floor Color Yellow Size 10 X 12 Feet View Details checkDetails

₹36,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Valley craft Modern Anti Slip Shaggy Fluffy Fur Rug Export Quality Premium Shaggy Carpet Collection Size 12 x 12 Ft Square Size, Light Beige Color with 5 cm Pile Height for Living Room Bedroom View Details checkDetails

₹36,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

zia carpets Zamora Handmade Woollen Modern Rugs for Living Room Multicolor Home and Decor Carpets Size 10 X 14 Feet View Details checkDetails

₹40,941

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PRISTINE IMPERIAL Hand Tufted Irregular Unshaped Designer Woolen Carpets for Living Room Bedroom and Hall Size 12x16 Feet (365x485 cm) Color D3 Multi View Details checkDetails

₹49,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Anabia Carpet Soft Modern Shag Area Rugs Fluffy for Bedroom, Living Room Carpet Comfy Bedroom Home Decorate Floor Kids Playing Carpet [Size 12 x 12 Feet Square] View Details checkDetails

₹41,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pink Floral LShape Water Repellent Sofa Cover Corner Tassels:L-Shaped 6-Seater Corner Sofa Cover–Fits 2 Seater+ 3 Seater & Corner Sofa–7 Pc Set of 3 Seat Covers 2 Back Covers 2 Armrest Covers View Details checkDetails

₹13,656

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rosy Diamond Pattern L Shape Desginer 5 Seater Water Repellent Sofa Cover:Sofa Throw Living Room Home Decor, Scratch Resistant:Seat & Front Back Protection -Set of 3 Covers- 5 Seater (2+2+1 Seater) View Details checkDetails

₹15,714

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Clovertico Handmade Block Printed Throw/Pillow Cushion Cover : 100% Cotton Fabric : Quilted : Both Side Design : Set of 5 : Pink Blossom (16x16 Inch) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

haus & kinder Digital Printed Cotton Cushion Cover |Throw Pillow Cushion Cover For Sofa Living Room | 16Inch X 16Inch | Serene Petals (Pack Of 5),210 TC, Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,194

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,345

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CHHILAKIYA Diwan Set Covers Cotton 8 Pieces Pure Cotton Designer Printed Standard Diwan Set (1 Single Bedsheet, 2 Bolster Covers, 5 Cushion Covers) (Coffee) View Details checkDetails

₹464

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wytomah Microfibre Fabric Blend Diwan Set Covers of 8Pcs (Diwan Set, Yellow Check) View Details checkDetails

₹589

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹589

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Stylish Threads Heavy Cotton 8 Pieces Diwan Set ||1 Single Bedsheet, 2 Bolster Covers, 5 Cushion Covers || (Green Flower) View Details checkDetails

₹630

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Custom Aluminium Cordless Mini Blinds, Light Grey, Premium 1-inch Room Darkening Horizontal Window Blinds for Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedroom, Office, Doors, Club, Restaurant, French Door, Sliding Door View Details checkDetails

₹15,758

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CALYX INTERIORS 2 Slat Faux Wood Blind with Royal Valance, Cordless, 28.5W x 60H, Snow White View Details checkDetails

₹28,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rechargeable or Hard-Ｗired Ｍotorized Zebra Blinds Waterproof Crease-Free Half Blackout Fabric Electric Window Shades for Office Home Compatible Alexa Google(Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹40,368

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZY Blinds Bamboo Window Blinds, Light Filtering Roll Up Blinds with Valance, 32 W x 48 L, Pattern 12 View Details checkDetails

₹30,028

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PASSENGER PIGEON Bamboo Window Blinds, Gently Filters Light into Room Roll Up Blinds Shades with Valance, 56 W x 60 L, Winthdrop Tortoise View Details checkDetails

₹50,968

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bamboo Roman Window Shades Blinds, 31W x 36H Inches, Light Filtering UV Protection Roll Up Roller Shades with Valance for Windows, Kitchen, Doors, Porch, Color 1 View Details checkDetails

₹25,788

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LANTIME Wood Window Blinds Shades, Lined Blackout Bamboo Roller Shades, Easy Installation for Home and Garden, Pattern 9 View Details checkDetails

₹26,063

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Summer is officially here, and it's time to add a little floral and breezy touch to your living room. It's time that you do away with those dark, winter furnishings and add a little brightness to your living room. From the chic and breezy curtains to the floral diwan sets covers and pastel cushion covers, how about adding a summery vibe to your living space?

Up to 60% off on home furnishing at Amazon
Up to 60% off on home furnishing at Amazon

That is why Amazon is giving you up to 60% off on cushion covers, carpets, diwan sets, curtains, and a lot more.

Loading Suggestions...

Breezy curtains at up to 60% off

Lightweight and airy curtains are perfect for summer, allowing natural light to filter through while maintaining privacy. Their breathable fabrics facilitate ventilation, keeping your space cool and comfortable. Available in various colours and patterns, these curtains can effortlessly complement any interior décor. Take advantage of discounts up to 60% to refresh your windows with these elegant additions.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Carpets at up to 50% off

 

To infuse your space with a summery vibe, opt for carpets in light, airy colours like soft blues, gentle greens, or sandy beiges. These hues evoke the tranquillity of coastal landscapes and brighten interiors. Natural fibre rugs, such as those made from jute or sisal, introduce an organic touch, enhancing the breezy feel. Incorporating bold patterns, like geometric or floral designs, can add a vibrant focal point, bringing energy and personality to the room.

 

Sofa covers at up to 50% off

Protect and rejuvenate your sofas with stylish covers, ideal for summer. These covers shield your furniture from dust and spills, while their breathable materials ensure comfort during warmer months. With a range of colours and designs, you can easily update your living room's look. Enjoy discounts up to 50% on these functional and fashionable sofa covers.​

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Pastel and floral cushion covers at up to 60% off

Introduce a touch of summer charm with pastel and floral cushion covers. Soft hues and vibrant floral patterns can brighten up any room, creating a fresh and inviting atmosphere. These cushion covers are perfect for adding seasonal accents to your décor. Find them at discounts up to 60% to effortlessly enhance your home's aesthetic

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Bright diwan set covers at up to 55% off

Revitalize your diwan with bright and colourful set covers, perfect for summer. These sets typically include matching covers for the diwan and cushions, creating a cohesive and lively look. Made from comfortable fabrics, they add both style and comfort to your space. Avail discounts up to 55% to give your diwan a vibrant makeover.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Blinds at up to 55% off

Control the summer sunlight streaming into your home with stylish blinds. They offer adjustable light filtration and privacy, helping to keep rooms cool during hot days. Available in various materials and designs, blinds can seamlessly integrate with your interior décor. Take advantage of discounts up to 55% to upgrade your window treatments this season.​

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Best swing chairs: Top 8 picks to add some fun to your spaces

Mattress matters: Find your dreamy match made in heaven; Nap like a champ!

Amazon Home Shopping Spree! Grab cushion covers, carpets, and wall decor at up to 60% off

Luxury coffee tables at up to 60% off: Premium picks on Amazon

 

FAQ for home furnishing

  • What size rug should I use in my living room?

    Choose a rug large enough so that at least the front legs of all seating pieces rest on it. This helps to unify the furniture and define the space. ​

  • How can I mix and match different furniture styles?

    Incorporate various textures, materials, and designs to add depth and interest. Ensure there is a unifying element, such as color or scale, to maintain cohesion. ​

  • How do I choose the right paint colour for my living room?

    Select a color that reflects the mood you want to create. Test paint samples on your walls to observe how they look at different times of the day before making a final decision.

  • How should I arrange my living room furniture?

    Create a Focal Point: Arrange seating around a central feature, such as a fireplace or television, to anchor the room. ​ Wayne Homes Maintain Walkways: Ensure there are clear paths by allowing 30 to 36 inches of space between large furniture pieces. In smaller rooms, 18 to 24 inches can suffice. ​ Emily Henderson Avoid Pushing Furniture Against Walls: Positioning furniture away from walls can create a more intimate and inviting seating area. ​

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Refresh your living room with summer vibes: Carpets, cushion covers, curtains at up to 60% off
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On